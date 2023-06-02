Sam McKewon and Evan Bland break down the NCAA baseball tournament field and who they think will make it to the College World Series in Omaha.
The College World Series trophy sat in an alcove at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo's Scott Aquarium, penguins frolicking in the background.
It’s one of many spots around Omaha that a replica of college baseball’s biggest prize has visited before the NCAA Division I championship begins June 15.
It’s exactly like the one that will be hoisted by the winning team later this June, except that there is no year designating when it would have been won.
“Taking the trophy around the city I thought would be a good way to build some momentum toward the event,” said Joey Gardner, marketing and creative services manager for College World Series of Omaha Inc.
Gardner and interns Ryan Jorgenson and Jaelle Johnson, a softball player at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, compiled the photos
for a video that showcases some of the iconic places to see in Omaha.
The College World Series trophy at Gene Leahy Mall.
CWS OMAHA INC./RYAN JORGENSON
They’re hoping CWS visitors will watch the video and want to visit the included destinations. Maybe some Omahans, too.
The zoo was a natural, Gardner said, given that part of it now sits on land where Rosenblatt Stadium once stood. The CWS was played on that diamond from 1950 to 2010.
College World Series of Omaha Inc., interns Ryan Jorgenson and Jaelle Johnson get photos and video of a replica of the CWS trophy surrounded by penguins at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
“The zoo was in the backdrop of Rosenblatt,” Gardner said.
The trophy also visited the locomotives at Lauritzen Gardens, the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, the Old Market and the CHI Health Center Omaha. And, of course, Charles Schwab Field where the CWS is now played.
It was on-hand for some college baseball games, too, and fans loved it.
The College World Series trophy in the seats at Charles Schwab Field.
CWS Omaha INC./JAELLE JOHNSON
“A lot of people are excited about it,” Gardner said. “It’s not every day you get to see a national championship trophy. We’re not shy about letting people touch it and hold it and take their picture with it.”
This is the second video compiled by Gardner and his crew. They also put one together for selection day last Monday that showed the pomp and circumstance surrounding the CWS.
They’ll do another with the sights and sounds of the annual tournament the week before it starts.
Gardner, whose expertise is social media, was hired in November by CWS Inc., which he said is in a unique situation in that the local championship organizing committee doesn’t leave Omaha. It’s here as long as the CWS is here, which is different from other organizing groups of its type, which come and go.
That CWS contract with Omaha is until 2036. So, his job is to tell the story of the championship year-round.
“It’s big for us to be able to do this,” he said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023
Hope, a 2-month-old giraffe, with her 'adopted mom' Betty, at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Grace Rock says she loves how everyone is welcome at the two jam sessions she attends each week.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Columbus (10) races after a foul ball that ended up in the stands during the Nebraska vs. Michigan State baseball game in the third round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Friday. The Huskers won the game 4-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Larry Schanaman, of Hansen, Neb., and father of Nebraska's Shay Schanaman (8) celebrates a Husker play in the Nebraska vs. Michigan State baseball game in the third round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Friday. The Huskers won the game 4-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cole Evans (12), Casey Burnham (2) and Luke Sartori (21) celebrate together following the Rutgers vs. Nebraska baseball game in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 9-7.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha firetruck sprays water on a fire at the vacant Flora Apartments on Monday. One person was rescued from the second floor and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, left, and Arapahoe's Will Cacy finish the Class D 400 meters at state track on Saturday. Cacy was first, Zelasney, second.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Michelle Montenegro wants to study to become a dance teacher after she graduates on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Latto opens for Lizzo on her Special 2our in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz scores in the top of the tenth inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen holds up the ball as home plate umpire Kevin Marr calls out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East celebrates their extra-inning victory over Millard West during for Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shazia Gulzada and her daughter Kawsar Gulzada learn the English alphabet as their teacher, Laura Lopez, right, watches on Wednesday. Some of Nebraska's newest residents, young children and their parents go to class to learn English as they adjust to their new home.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Marissa Garcia, left, and Lincoln East's Peyton Svehla run the third leg of the 4x800 relay at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski (6) celebrates his goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A water main was repaired on West Center Street near 105th on Tuesday. The westbound lane is still closed
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players run toward their trophy following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cinco de Mayo parade on South 24th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow appears behind a storm that prompted a tornado warning in the area south of Johnson, Nebraska on Friday, May 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, No 5, celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham right, jumps into the arms of Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Raccoons come for scraps of food to the Alpine Inn, which is celebrating 50 years in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiara Simonsen graduated from Omaha North High School in 2020 after dealing with absenteeism problems while she was working at Walmart to help support herself and her family.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, starts a prescribed burn next to the Missouri river at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane talks off from Eppley Airfield and flies over a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoke rises up from a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tulips frame a changing landscape in downtown Omaha as construction starts on the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alyse Wiseman lands during a triple jump attempt at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A runner goes by during the 3200 Meter Relay at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest's Imani Skanes lands in the triple jump at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lauren Corey runs the 400 meter dash in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Caiden Fredrick competes in discus in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pearl Gagnon, of La Vista, looks aver flowers at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion on Monday. Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s and there is no risk of frost, so plants wonÕt be damaged if planted.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
