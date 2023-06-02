The College World Series trophy sat in an alcove at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo's Scott Aquarium, penguins frolicking in the background.

It’s one of many spots around Omaha that a replica of college baseball’s biggest prize has visited before the NCAA Division I championship begins June 15.

It’s exactly like the one that will be hoisted by the winning team later this June, except that there is no year designating when it would have been won.

“Taking the trophy around the city I thought would be a good way to build some momentum toward the event,” said Joey Gardner, marketing and creative services manager for College World Series of Omaha Inc.

Gardner and interns Ryan Jorgenson and Jaelle Johnson, a softball player at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, compiled the photos for a video that showcases some of the iconic places to see in Omaha.

They’re hoping CWS visitors will watch the video and want to visit the included destinations. Maybe some Omahans, too.

The zoo was a natural, Gardner said, given that part of it now sits on land where Rosenblatt Stadium once stood. The CWS was played on that diamond from 1950 to 2010.

“The zoo was in the backdrop of Rosenblatt,” Gardner said.

The trophy also visited the locomotives at Lauritzen Gardens, the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, the Old Market and the CHI Health Center Omaha. And, of course, Charles Schwab Field where the CWS is now played.

It was on-hand for some college baseball games, too, and fans loved it.

“A lot of people are excited about it,” Gardner said. “It’s not every day you get to see a national championship trophy. We’re not shy about letting people touch it and hold it and take their picture with it.”

This is the second video compiled by Gardner and his crew. They also put one together for selection day last Monday that showed the pomp and circumstance surrounding the CWS.

They’ll do another with the sights and sounds of the annual tournament the week before it starts.

Gardner, whose expertise is social media, was hired in November by CWS Inc., which he said is in a unique situation in that the local championship organizing committee doesn’t leave Omaha. It’s here as long as the CWS is here, which is different from other organizing groups of its type, which come and go.

That CWS contract with Omaha is until 2036. So, his job is to tell the story of the championship year-round.

“It’s big for us to be able to do this,” he said.

