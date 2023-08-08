Not only did the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office recently receive a seal approval from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies but so did the county's juvenile justice center.

"We didn't have to change a lot of policies, but we did implement mechanisms to make sure those policies are followed in our daily work," Sheriff Jeff Davis said Sunday. "And to have the (Pat Thomas) Juvenile Justice Center also be accredited at the same time is wonderful. I don't know of another juvenile center in the nation that has done that."

The Sheriff's Office approval for accreditation was announced by CALEA at its summer conference last month. Lt. Dan Golda, Sgt. Bruce Meyer and Deputy Kelli Waller led the 2½-year process, Davis said.

The process is "very labor intensive" with policies and procedures of each agency put under stringent review starting with a self-assessment period, Davis said. It was even more so for Sarpy County because its juvenile center was included in the process.

"We are very proud of our juvenile center and wanted to make sure that it was thoroughly vetted," Davis said. "Hundreds of kids are helped by the programs there including two alternative schools."

Only 10% of all law enforcement agencies nationally are certified by CALEA. The commission's accreditation program, often termed the gold standard for law enforcement practices, was created in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs' Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.

According to CALEA, public comment sessions, interviews with various individuals associated with the respective agency, process and outcomes-mapping and community feedback factor into its ratings. The assessment model works to ensure agency policies have been implemented that complement CALEA standards and that the agency is complying with the requirements associated with the accreditation process.

The other Nebraska law enforcement agencies with CALEA accreditation are the Omaha and Lincoln police departments, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Union Pacific Police Department and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department. The Alliance Police Department has begun applying for accreditation.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha also has campus security accredited, and Douglas County and Union Pacific both are accredited for communications, according to CALEA.

The national accreditation for Sarpy County comes on top of the new law enforcement training standards passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021. That law, which was introduced by then-Sen. Steve Lathrop in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, increased the hours of annual continuing education required of all officers to 32 hours starting this year. The bill also required a psychological evaluation of any applicant who has not worked previously in law enforcement to determine fitness for duty.

Lathrop applauded Sarpy County for stepping up to earn national accreditation.

"The fact that they have gone through this process of accreditation, I think, demonstrates a commitment for a high level of professionalism," Lathrop said. "In our bill, we looked at requiring accreditation (for state law enforcement agencies) but realized that it was too costly and too time consuming for many of the smaller departments."

Incidents such as the death of George Floyd did add impetus to the decision to seek national accreditation, Davis said.

"I'm sure everyone in law enforcement stopped and looked at 'How we are doing' after (Floyd's death)," said Davis, who was first elected in 2005. "We want to know if there's something we can do that we weren't doing or do something better."

The public, Davis said, needs to understand there are about 800,000 law enforcement contacts with citizens each day. It's important to remember, he said, that egregious incidents such as Floyd's death are a small portion of those contacts.

That being said, just one of those incidents is too many, Davis said.

"We need to know how these things happen and ask ourselves if we have done everything that we can to make (law enforcement contacts) better for everyone in the future," he said.

The CALEA accreditation programs provide public safety agencies with an opportunity to voluntarily meet an established set of professional standards, which include: Comprehensive and uniform written directives that clearly define authority, performance, and responsibilities; Reports and analyses to make fact-based and informed management decisions; Preparedness to address natural or man-made critical incidents; Community relationship-building and maintenance; and Independent review by subject matter experts.

"Each year, we will have to go through a process of re-submitting additional information," Davis said. "It's as much or more difficult to retain accreditation as to reach that level in the first place."