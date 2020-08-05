National Dem group books $305k in Omaha TV time for Eastman; GOP group deciding Bacon ad buy

Republicans say Bacon will win because Bacon has done the job well, and Eastman’s political support for policies such as Medicare for all are too far from the mainstream to represent a politically split district.

Many GOP-aligned groups, including the NRCC, the Republicans' version of the DCCC, say they are still making plans for ad reservations for the fall.

Because the DCCC keeps its independent political spending arm separate from the rest of its political operations, the DCCC said it could not discuss the spending in detail.

But the total amount is more than triple the $100,000 that the group reserved on Eastman’s behalf in 2018.

The DCCC still has the flexibility to shift some of that reserved time toward a neighboring race in Iowa, because such reservations are made by local media market, not race.

One of the nation’s most competitive races involving a Democratic incumbent is just across the Missouri River in southwest Iowa. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is trying to fend off a challenge from former Rep. David Young, the Republican she beat in 2018.

On the GOP side, Bacon and Young will split $700,000 for fall ad reservations from the Republicans' Congressional Leadership Fund.