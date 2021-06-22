National group hails Omaha's Intercultural Senior Center for 'wonderful blending of cultures'

"This is a wonderful example of how people really rolling up their sleeves and coming up with solutions to help older adults who would not have been served in any other way," said Masters, who is on the advisory council of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. "I wish everyone could just go in to the ISC and feel the love of the people there."

Language is one part of the center's commitment to serving people over 50 of all backgrounds. Of its 22 staff members, only three speak English only. Most speak English in addition to their native languages, and many came from other countries. The staff includes people from at least 10 different nations on three continents, with languages that include Spanish, Somali, Arabic, Karen, Karenni, Burmese, Hindi and French. That helps them communicate with program participants who hail from about 20 different countries around the globe.

Padilla, a native of Guatemala, founded the Intercultural Senior Center in 2009 in South Omaha. It initially served primarily Latino immigrants. They were so good at it that after a few years, the State of Nebraska asked them to serve the growing number of refugees coming to Omaha from Africa and Asia. After four moves in nine years, the center moved into its spacious, brightly lit new home on Center Street about two years ago.