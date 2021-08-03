National Night Out gives South Omaha residents opportunity to engage with first responders

Residents of one South Omaha neighborhood had the opportunity Tuesday to mingle with one another, engage with first responders and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The interactions and vaccinations were part of the Highland South-Indian Hill Neighborhood Association's annual National Night Out event hosted at Upland Park. Across the country, other communities also held their own events, which are intended to promote "police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie," according to the National Night Out website.

Organizer Kimara Snipes said she learned about National Night Out in 2015 while working with Heartland Workforce Solutions, an Omaha-based nonprofit.

"I realized that when people need help, that's when they're the most vulnerable and start committing crimes and different things like that," said Snipes, who serves as the vice president of the neighborhood association.

This year, the event was more important than ever, she added.

Supportive resources such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Omaha Public Library and the League of Women Voters attended the event in addition to the Omaha Police Department, Omaha Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office.