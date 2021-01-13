 Skip to main content
National Weather Service issues blizzard warning for Omaha area starting early Friday
National Weather Service issues blizzard warning for Omaha area starting early Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of southeast Nebraska from midnight Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

The weather service's Valley office issued the warning for Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson, Sarpy and Washington Counties, including the cities of Auburn, Bellevue, Blair, Falls City, Fremont, La Vista, Nebraska City, Omaha, Papillion and Plattsmouth.

Forecasters now expect 2 to 4 inches of total snow accumulation, with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

The high winds and snow will make travel difficult because of near-zero visibility and snow-covered roads, forecasters said, noting that Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily affected. Power outages and tree damage are possible.

Thursday morning's peak wind speed, recorded at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, was 47 mph at 3:35 a.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Lincoln reported a gust of 51 mph, he said.

Forecasters are expecting snow to move in Thursday night, with most of it falling between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday, Nicolaisen said.

The snow should move out by midafternoon Friday, Nicolaisen said.

The conditions are much different from what the area saw Wednesday, when Omaha hit a high of 52. That was 19 degrees above normal, Nicolaisen said, but it wasn't a record — the record for the date was in 63, set in 1996.

Once the storm moves out, Omaha is likely to see several days with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

