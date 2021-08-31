National Weather Service issues small stream flood advisory for Omaha area

A line of thunderstorms dropping down into the Omaha area from the north produced large amounts of rain early Tuesday and prompted a small stream flood advisory for the area.

"Basically, a line of thunderstorms started in northeast Nebraska and have been tracking across the area this morning," said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "The urban and small stream advisory was issued until 8:45 a.m."

Such an advisory is issued when water collects on streets, low-lying areas, highways and urban storm drains, producing a rise in the water levels of area creeks.

In the Omaha area, about 3.25 inches of of rain was reported in the Elkhorn neighborhood, while just over 3 inches was reported in Valley and the Millard area, Gross said. Fremont's airport had recorded 3.62 inches of rain through 6:30 a.m.

A second burst of storms will continue to move across eastern Nebraska and into southwest Iowa through the morning hours, with rain ending about noon, Gross said. Gradually clearing skies should produce high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

