Native Omaha Days advance

Organizers weren't sure what to expect because of the pandemic. But the response has been enthusiastic from locals and Omahans returning from afar, said Young and Vicki Quaites-Ferris, event planning facilitator for the Native Omaha Days organizing committee.

One measure: Young said they had to close parade registration early after it reached its capacity of 90-plus entries.

"There's a big buzz going on," Young said.

One of the popular events that lends itself best to reminiscing and catching up with old friends happens Friday, from 4-8 p.m. That's the "Stroll Down Memory Lane" in the historic North 24th and Lake Streets Business District. While people can literally stroll if they want, the main attraction is free guided trolley tours on North 24th and North 30th Streets, and points of interest in between.

The North Omaha Historic and Revitalization Tours will help people reconnect to buildings and neighborhoods they knew from back in the day, and to learn about new things that are happening there.