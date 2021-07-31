Native Omaha Days parade brings 'positive energy and great spirit' to thousands

No amount of haze nor clouds could cast a shadow over the enthusiasm displayed Saturday morning at the 23rd Biennial Homecoming Parade celebrating Native Omaha Days.

With thousands of people lining a mile of sidewalks along 30th Street in North Omaha, attendees were treated to a spectacle for 2½ hours. Drill teams and drum lines added punch to a parade that also featured grand marshals Precious McKesson and Bill Costen, congressional candidates, community organizations and plenty of candy.

“Overall, everything has gone well,” festival coordinator Vicki Quaites-Ferris said. “Everyone has been really enjoying themselves and having a great time.”

For many, the festivities provided a release after a year spent largely in isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although organizers readily acknowledged that the pandemic is not over, the widespread availability of highly effective vaccines made it possible to host the weeklong reunion and community celebration.

“I believe there was an anticipated buildup for the parade,” said local NAACP President Vickie Young, who organized the parade. “We were kept away from each other. We couldn’t necessarily fellowship like we had been doing in the past. This allowed family, friends and community partners to come together to celebrate our culture and our heritage.”