The Native Omaha Days Homecoming Parade — "the largest meet-and-greet on 30th Street" — will take place July 29 as part of a weeklong series of activities and festivities in North Omaha's biennial celebration of culture and community.

Native Omahans Club leaders and other organizers on Tuesday announced the dates and a few details about the 24th Biennial Native Omaha Days Festival. It's scheduled for July 24-31, with activities happening in North Omaha and across the city.

Over its 47-year-history, the festival has grown to become North Omaha's largest event. Thousands of people with North Omaha roots who have moved away return to reminisce and reconnect with friends and family. Many Omahans plan school and family reunions during the event.

"People actually wait for the announcement of these dates to plan their family vacations," said Kimberly Barnes, president of the Native Omahans Club.

She joined representatives of the Omaha Economic Development Corp., the Empowerment Network, City Council member Juanita Johnson and community partners for the announcement Tuesday at Dreamland Park on North 24th Street.

"Our mission is to bring back and welcome those who have left Omaha to return back and celebrate the expansion of the things that we're doing in our North Omaha community," Barnes said.

Longtime traditions will be renewed, including Gospel Fest at Morning Star Baptist Church, Stroll Down Memory Lane in the Village at 24th and Lake Streets, Omaha Day Classic golf tournament, Sunday worship services and Blue Monday.

North Omaha Historic and Revitalization Trolley Tours will again be offered. Events will also include a culture-fest for children and families, live jazz and gospel music and social mixers. New events this year include an African American book signing at the Great Plains Black History Museum, master classes and performances at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy, and a showing at Culxr House of the documentary "Divisible," about the effects of redlining in Omaha.

"Attractions added in 2021 are back, including the Village Festival Square at the Bryant Resource Center at 24th and Burdette with food trucks and small-business vendors for locals and visitors to shop and explore unique gifts and craft," said Vicki Quaites-Ferris, of the Empowerment Network, who is helping plan the festival with the Native Omaha Days Organizing Committee.

Organizers will post more information for prospective vendors, parade participants and festivalgoers at nativeomahadays.org.

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 29. It will go from 30th and Lake Streets to 30th and Sprague Streets, replete with drill teams, Black fraternities and sororities, alumni organizations — and lots of people giving shout outs on the route to old friends they haven't seen in a minute.

"The parade is an opportunity for us to all come together to celebrate our culture, to celebrate our history, our accomplishments, our community," parade organizer Vickie Young said. "Many people from across the world are coming home to Omaha, and we want them to know as we begin to celebrate that there's no place like home."

