Natural gas outage north of downtown Omaha affects about 600 MUD customers

The Metropolitan Utilities District is working to restore natural gas access to an area north of downtown Omaha.

The outage affects about 600 MUD customers in the areas of 16th Street to the North Freeway, and Locust Street to Sahler Street, MUD said in a press release Wednesday.

Gas service is expected to be restored before 1 a.m. Thursday. MUD is investigating the cause of the outage.

Customers with gas meters inside their homes or businesses may need to provide MUD with access to their property, and all customers in the affected area will need MUD to enter their property for a safety inspection and appliance relights.

If MUD is unable to gain access to an inside meter, the district will coordinate with law enforcement to hire a locksmith.

Wednesday's low temperature in Omaha is expected to dip to 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.