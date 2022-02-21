Nature center at Neale Woods in northern Omaha to be returned to native prairie

Native prairie will replace the nature center building at the Neale Woods conservation area in the Ponca Hills area of Omaha, but how long that transition takes is up to nature.

"The building was deteriorating and unsafe," said Dana Meyer, a spokeswoman for Fontenelle Forest, which operates the 560-acre park, which is north of Interstate 680. "It's being torn down as part of a bigger restoration plan to return (the ground) to native prairie, its original purpose."

The building was torn down last week. In 2019, a spokesman for Fontenelle Forest said that vandals had been breaking into the nature center.

"Native prairie will take over, but we don't know how long that is going to take," Meyer said Monday.

The next step will be to remove the rubble. A restroom with composting toilets will be erected near the hilltop site, Meyer said.

Native prairie is a grasslands ecosystem. It is made up of a diverse set of flowering plants and grasses.

