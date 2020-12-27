Nature lovers, experts, photographers see hope as well as trouble for wild places

He and his family try to do their part. They have planted gardens for pollinating creatures. They eat less meat than before. They drive less, reuse and recycle, he said. Purchases tell a retailer, “We like this and want you to bring us more of it,” he said, and that’s a form of voting.

“Besides, it’s really folly to think that we could doom so many other species to extinction, but that we’ll be just fine,” he said. It won’t work that way, “and it’ll be miserable all along the way down.”

CONNIE MUTEL

Connie Mutel loves the 17½ acres her home sits on outside Iowa City.

She takes comfort in being surrounded by oak and hickory woodlands and finds joy in exploring it. The forest reminds her that wilderness still exists — right outside her window.

A retired science writer at the University of Iowa, Mutel has spoken to dozens of audiences in the Midwest since publishing a book in 2016 on climate change, “A Sugar Creek Chronicle.”

The climate has been, for the most part, stable for 10,000 years, she said, and now it’s changing more rapidly than people can react to it. It threatens the animal world with mass extinction, she said, and it will have serious consequences for human survival.