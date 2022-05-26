Navy corpsman who survived Iwo Jima laid to rest in Omaha

Joseph “Pep” Vocelka probably heard more than a few tales of woe during the 40-plus years he owned and tended bar at Vocelka’s Tavern, a South Omaha landmark at 13th and Center Streets.

But the Omaha native had himself survived his own personal crucible: 36 days of bloody, sulfurous hell as a Navy corpsman, treating wounded and dying Marines during the World War II battle of Iwo Jima.

“You see guys getting blown apart ... you hope and pray that you’re not one of them,” Vocelka told The World-Herald in 2015. “If anyone said he wasn’t scared, he was a damn liar.”

The memories never left him. But neither did the friendships he forged with fellow Omahans who survived the inferno of Iwo Jima, during regular gatherings at the old Bohemian Cafe and other local restaurants.

Vocelka died May 13, and was buried five days later at Calvary Cemetery, with military honors. He was 96.

“He saw some awful things, but he also saw some awesome things,” said the Rev. Carl Salanitro, the pastor of Holy Cross Church, in his eulogy. “He always thought there was something good in life.”

Vocelka was born July 24, 1925, the fourth of five children of Vaclav and Ruzena (James and Rose) Vocelka. His mother died when he was only 3.

He attended Holy Cross Church in South Omaha and helped out his father's bar during his youth. He was only 17 when he enlisted in 1942 along with his older brother, Frank.

“I joined the Navy so I wouldn’t have to march and carry a pack,” Vocelka said in 2015. “It took me two days to get up the nerve to tell my dad.”

He was made a corpsman — the Navy’s name for a medic — and assigned to the 23rd Marine Regiment. He fought in the Marshall Islands and Tinian and earned the Purple Heart after he was wounded at Saipan.

“I didn’t even know I was wounded until I felt something warm on my leg. I had to patch myself up,” Vocelka said. “I could have stayed at the aid station. But I said, 'No, I’ll get back. My guys need me.' ”

Iwo Jima was his fourth battle, and the worst. The island, 750 miles southwest of Tokyo, was a treeless flyspeck of volcanic rock, only 8 square miles. But U.S. forces badly needed it as a base for B-29s bombers.

Vocelka came ashore at Yellow Beach early on Feb. 19, 1945, in the second wave of attacks. A bullet killed the coxswain of their front-loading Higgins boat. The Marines scrambled over the sides and plowed through chest-deep water to the shoreline.

His unit was tasked with taking an airfield just up from the beach. The murderous shelling offered a powerful incentive for Vocelka and his Marines to move up off of the sand.

“We got up so far, you could see these shells dropping behind you,” he said. “The safest place was on the front lines.”

Not that any place on Iwo Jima was safe. The treeless volcanic soil was either too hard to dig in, or too soft to offer protection from the exploding artillery.

The Japanese defenders, who numbered as many as 22,000, had honeycombed the island with 11 miles of underground bunkers. They were liable to pop up anywhere with murderous gunfire.

Once he was knocked out by a mortar shell that blew up close to the foxhole where he had taken cover. Another time, a sniper shot a Marine dead who was right next to him.

“I just got down and hugged Mother Earth,” Vocelka recalled. “I said, ‘I wonder if I’m next.’ ”

Vocelka somehow escaped Iwo Jima alive, though nearly 7,000 sailors and Marines were killed and 19,000 more were wounded in the long fight to seize it. All but about 1,100 of the Japanese defenders were killed.

“The Man Upstairs took care of me,” he said.

His unit returned to Hawaii to train for the planned invasion of mainland Japan. He was in line at the chow hall when he heard the atomic bomb had been dropped. Within days, the Japanese surrendered. The war was over.

“I was 22 going on about 50,” he said. “When you’re in combat, you age fast.”

He returned to Omaha. A few months later, he met Margaret “Midge” Jackson. Pep and Midge were soon married, and raised two sons and a daughter.

Vocelka and his brother Frank — who had spent the war in a Naval construction battalion — joined their father in running Vocelka’s Tavern. They took the place over when he died unexpectedly in 1947.

Besides his work, his church and his family, Vocelka enjoyed music. He played drums in a polka band.

Vocelka was active in the VFW and American Legion, and he attended national reunions with his old comrades in the 4th Marine Division.

The meetings of local Iwo Jima veterans began about 1976 and continued for 40 years, until the Bohemian Cafe closed down. He was one of three veterans to attend that final dinner.

“It’s been a lot of years,” he said at the time.

Midge died in 2015, and the last of his siblings, Agnes Fili, 93, of Grand Island, died in March. He is survived by his son, Mick, and daughter, Vikki Clupny.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.