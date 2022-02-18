Navy naming training pool after Omaha WWII veteran who swam in shark-infested waters

A training pool at Naval Base San Diego will be named in honor of a Black Omaha war hero who saved the lives of 15 shipmates during World War II, the Navy announced Friday.

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French, a Navy mess steward, was on the USS Gregory during the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. When the ship was sunk by Japanese forces, French was the only uninjured person accompanied by about 15 wounded shipmates. He loaded the injured men into a life raft.

Realizing that they were drifting toward danger, French, only 22 at the time, jumped into the shark-infested waters, tied a rope around his waist and pulled the raft while swimming for more than six hours in the dark until they were spotted by an aircraft and rescued.

"The story of Charles Jackson French needs to be told and shared for generations to come," said Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations. "He exemplified our core values and faced adversity with unwavering grit and selflessness."

French was lauded as a hero by the public — his story prompting comics, radio dramas and a poem by a Pulitzer-Prize winner — but the Navy itself barely acknowledged his valor. Even though an officer on the raft recommended French for a Navy Cross, the military's second-highest valor award, he received only a letter of commendation for his "meritorious conduct."

Now, a movement is building to secure a posthumous award for French. Last May, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., wrote the acting Navy secretary asking for French's service record to be reviewed to ensure that he was appropriately recognized.

Still, there has been no award. The dedication of the swimming pool — which is used to train Navy rescue swimmers who conduct search-and-rescue missions at sea — marks the first recognition of French from the Navy since his commendation in 1943.

"He exemplified the Navy’s values of honor, courage and commitment, and it is well past time that we recognize his actions in this way," said Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, the commander of Navy Region Southwest.

Last month, the U.S. House passed a bill, introduced by Bacon and other Nebraska representatives, to name the Benson post office after French. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., has introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

"It will be a great part of the Omaha legacy and future if we can do it," Bacon said of the post office during a February legislative update.

French has connections to San Diego beyond the naval base. After the war, he settled in the city with his wife and daughter. Upon his death in 1956, he was buried in San Diego at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

A formal dedication ceremony for the training pool will be held in May.

