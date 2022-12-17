NCAA volleyball tournament projected to bring in $7.7 million to Omaha

Every time Karl France comes to Omaha, he sees something new.

The head coach of Fairleigh Dickinson University’s men’s volleyball team in Teaneck, New Jersey, France is in town for the American Volleyball Coaches Association Convention. The convention is being held in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four volleyball tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Having been to Omaha a couple of times before, France said he’s struck by the restaurants and hotels added to the north downtown area over the years.

“To see Omaha’s growth has been amazing,” France said while having lunch with his cousin at The Session Room at 812 N. 14th St., which was established in 2015.

Helping make that growth possible are events such as the volleyball tournament and coaches convention, which together have drawn tens of thousands of people to the city. Combined, both events are projected to account for $12.1 million in economic impact, according to Visit Omaha, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

Executive Director Deborah Ward projected the volleyball tournament will account for $7.7 million of that total while the coaches convention will bring in $4.4 million.

The projected economic boost from both events would put the city significantly above the 2015 total from the volleyball Final Four of $7.4 million. The tournament that year accounted for $5.2 million of that total, while the coaches convention accounted for the remaining $2.2 million.

In spring 2021, the economic impact for the Final Four portion of the 48-team tournament, held entirely in Omaha, equated to $5.8 million. COVID-19 restrictions depressed the 2021 figure. The combined economic impact from the NCAA championship and three Northern Lights Junior Volleyball Qualifiers events, which are geared for school-age children, was about $18 million.

Contributing to the economic impact of this year’s tournament will be the people staying at Omaha hotels. Ward said that hotel rooms in Omaha’s downtown were sold out Thursday and Friday nights. She estimated there are about 3,000 hotel rooms in that category.

David Scott, general manager of the Peregrine Omaha boutique hotel, said Friday that more than 90% of the hotel’s 89 rooms were occupied Thursday night. He expected at least 90% of the rooms to be occupied Friday and Saturday nights.

In the rounds before the Final Four, there was some fluidity with bookings as upsets occurred.

“As expected, cancellations were made,” Scott said. “But we got these new bookings coming back to replace them.”

The volleyball events also will make for a nice Christmas bonus for Arrow Stage Lines, which is providing transportation for all four teams. President and CEO Luke Busskohl said the winter months are slow for the motor coach business.

Such events, he said, are “very helpful.”

The lack of Nebraska and Creighton in this year’s Final Four doesn’t appear to have had much impact on gate attendance. A NCAA spokesperson said Friday that only a few hundred tickets remained for Saturday’s championship game, and the organization is anticipating a sellout. The capacity at the CHI Health Center for volleyball is 17,411 people.

One of the teams in the final that brought along some fans to Omaha was the University of Texas. Indeed, Bill and Fran Porter were two Longhorns fans who made the trip from the Austin area. They arrived Wednesday night at the Marriott Hotel in the Capitol District. What awaited them were frigid temperatures and snowy conditions.

As cold as the weather was, people who spoke with The World-Herald specifically noted the warm reception they have received in Omaha.

“It’s a great town,” said Bruce Atkinson, head coach of the Delaware State University volleyball team. “It’s very tourist-friendly. … They treat their guests well.”

A contingent of University of Pittsburgh fans — Stephanie Fairbanks, Bret Fairbanks, Erin Breeze and Hillary Mason — also noted the friendly atmosphere, noting that a local resident shared the history and origin of the Aksarben name and development, where the four are staying. The four also complimented the city’s presentation, citing Omaha’s wide streets and cleanliness.

“It’s beautiful down here,” Stephanie Fairbanks said. She and Bret are the parents of Pitt volleyball player Rachel Fairbanks.

Some also were pleasantly surprised by the prices in Omaha. For example, Ken Murczek, head coach of the volleyball team at the Oregon Institute of Technology, noted he paid only about $12 for Uber transportation from Eppley Airfield to his downtown hotel. The Porters noted they paid about $21 for a large vehicle through Uber — less than half the cost of a similar ride in Austin.

“That’s amazing,” Bill Porter said.

But prices have crept up in some areas. Cindy Schnittgrund, who co-owns The Session Room with her husband Bret, noted they have incurred price increases for food ranging between 10% and 15%. She said they have had to pass some of those costs on to customers, particularly on some products such as chicken wings.

Labor costs for some companies also have increased as a result of inflation and a tight labor market. Busskohl said Arrow Stage Lines awarded large wage increases to its motor coach operators.

While Nebraska fans may not overwhelm the CHI Health Center, Ward expects they will have a presence.

“I still know people who are coming in from western and central Nebraska to watch the volleyball even though Nebraska isn’t in there,” she said. “I think we just have a great state of volleyball fans.”

Photos: 2022 NCAA volleyball final four practice day in Omaha