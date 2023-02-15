The National Weather Service is advising that near blizzard conditions are possible in southeast Nebraska Wednesday evening into Thursday as a result of a winter storm bearing down on the region.

The storm extends from Colorado across Kansas and southern Nebraska into southern Iowa. Omaha and Lincoln are among the communities that have been placed under a winter storm warning, an indication that the agency is concerned conditions could become hazardous.

The warning runs from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Snow chances in Omaha start late Wednesday afternoon and pick up overnight.

Winds gusting to 30 mph or more could generate near blizzard conditions. This could lead to white-out conditions and blowing and drifting snow.

In terms of snowfall totals, Omaha and Lincoln could receive between somewhere between 3 and 9 inches of snow, with Lincoln likely to receive more than Omaha.

The wide range in amounts is because this particular storm has a sharp drop-off between those areas that get dumped on and those that get missed. The two communities sit along and near that line of uncertainty.

However, because winds are so strong with this storm, even areas receiving lesser amounts of snow could still experience hazardous conditions.

To the south, the weather service is more confident of heavy snow falling, so areas like Nebraska City are forecast to receive 5 to 10 inches of snow.

The weather service also is advising that this storm is likely to produce a heavy rate of snowfall after dark. Those snowfall rates, of possibly an inch an hour or more, combined with strong winds will make driving especially difficult later this evening into the overnight hours.

Snow chances taper off overnight, but because the wind will still be blowing Thursday, the weather service extended the storm warning through the day Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday, and by the weekend, temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

