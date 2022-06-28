Nearly 48 million Americans expected to travel for the Fourth

Nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday, making it the second-busiest Independence Day travel period since 2000.

“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase, and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”

AAA projects that despite high gas prices, car travel will set a record during the holiday. Over the five-day holiday period, 47.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. Of those, 89%, or 42 million people, will travel by automobile.

The travel group expects 3.55 million will travel by airplane while 2.42 million will take a train, bus or boat.

In 2021, 46.2 million people traveled for the July Fourth holiday, with 41.8 million going by car. The record was set in 2019, when 49 million Americans traveled for the Fourth of July.

The top destinations for the holiday weekend in Nebraska are expected to be Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala, Ponca State Park, Mahoney State Park and Fort Robinson State Park, a Nebraska Game and Parks spokeswoman said. But all state parks are well attended during holidays and on summer weekends, Shawna Richter-Ryerson said.

AAA said gas prices for the holiday will be the highest in history. Pump prices are 64% higher than a year ago. Monday, the national average was $4.89 for regular unleaded. The Nebraska average was $4.70.

During recent years, the Nebraska average on July 4 was $2.95 (2021), $2.10 (2020) and $2.59 (2019). The previous high was $4.02 in 2008.

“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” Haas said. “But not all destinations are within driving distance, which doesn’t mean you have to abandon your vacation plans.”

Although air travel volume is forecast to be close to 1.5% higher than last year, domestic traveler volumes are expected to remain well below pre-pandemic levels, Haas said. Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns about cancellations and delays are likely the catalyst.

AAA said travelers should be prepared to alter their plans during the busy holiday. AAA offers the following advice:

Be prepared to alter your plans. Flights, car rentals, accommodations, tours, cruises and other activities are in high demand and availability may be limited, which will impact pricing.

AAA expects to respond to over 446,000 calls for roadside assistance over the holiday. Get a full vehicle inspection ahead of any long trip but especially for the vehicle’s battery, engine and tires.

Travel on off-peak times. Based on AAA booking data, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday (June 30 to July 4), with Monday, July 4, being the lightest.

June 30 and July 1 are expected to be the peak traffic days for road warriors.

