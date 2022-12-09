Nebraska and Douglas County to get $22M to improve public health

The Nebraska and Douglas County Health Departments combined will receive nearly $22.6 million in federal funding over the next five years to build up their public health workforces and data systems.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will receive nearly $13.7 million, and the Douglas County Health Department almost $9 million from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The money is part of $3.2 billion in U.S. public health grants recently announced by the CDC. Most of the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the economic stimulus package Congress approved in 2021. A total of 107 public health departments, including all 50 states, received funding. The Douglas County department, representing Omaha, was one of 48 localities awarded funding.

Jamin Johnson, health equity adviser for the Douglas County Health Department, said the federal government has never before made an investment in the basic operations of local and state health departments.

“I think we will see the positive impact of this grant for generations,” Johnson said.

In announcing the grants, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, noted that the pandemic severely stressed public health agencies, which already were weakened by neglect and underinvestment.

“This grant gives these agencies critical funding and flexibility to build and reinforce the nation’s public health workforce and infrastructure and protect the populations they serve,” she said in a statement.

Johnson said the health department recognizes the need to build its staff, data systems and other operations so it’s not caught flat-footed by a future public health crisis.

The department’s first priority will be to stabilize its workforce, he said. Emergency funding during the pandemic allowed the department to hire additional skilled public health practitioners. The grant will allow the department to retain them.

Another focus of the grant program is data modernization. The department’s systems were too old to handle all of the data that became available during the pandemic. Its epidemiology team had to look into four different systems every day to find needed information. When the COVID vaccination campaign began, health officials had to enter records by hand. Nationally, some health departments resorted to faxing data to federal agencies.

The grant, Johnson said, will allow the department’s experts to take some time to explore options for modernizing data systems.

The pandemic, he said, also highlighted the importance of communicating public health messages. The department needs to add communication support, particularly in social media.

The department also will work to align its workforce plans with the Douglas County Board of Health’s 2020 declaration that racism is a public health crisis in the county. Numerous studies have linked racism to disparities in health between White and minority residents. Since they began in 2002, the county’s health needs assessments have shown disparities. According to 2018 data, for instance, White residents had an average life expectancy 10 years longer than that of Blacks.

Johnson said the grant also will provide the department an opportunity to increase training of its workforce around health equity. That means everyone has an opportunity to live a healthy life, with all having access to healthy foods, safe neighborhoods, health care and healthy and sustainable housing.

The initial work under the grant, Johnson said, will largely be internal. But the long-term impact will be improvements in the department’s ability to communicate with the public, analyze and distribute high-quality data and recruit and retain the best possible public health practitioners.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022