Nebraska babies born in 2020 offered $50 from the state

The Nebraska State Treasurer's Office is offering every baby born in 2020 a $50 contribution to an education savings account.

Families that welcomed a child last year will receive a letter from the state treasurer announcing their qualification. The contribution will go into a Meadowlark Savings Pledge account.

The Meadowlark Program was signed into law in 2019 by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It's designed to help families pay for future educational expenses.

Funds will be contributed the year after a child's birth. Each child is automatically enrolled in the program, and families don't have to pay anything or fill out paperwork. Beneficiaries under 30 who pursue higher education within the state will have access to the funds for education expenses.

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.