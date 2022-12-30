Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts recalls more of its product

A Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is doubling its product recall that first was announced Thursday.

Friday, SunSprout Enterprises announced it is voluntarily recalling four lots (#4211, 5211, 3212 and 4212) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5-lb. packages, with best-by dates between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7, due to potential contamination with salmonella, the Douglas County Health Department reported.

The earlier voluntary recall included only the first two lots listed with different best-by dates. The company directly distributed 1,406 pounds of product to five food service and grocery customers in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa between late November and mid-December 2022.

The Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, Three Rivers Public Health Department and the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory have been credited with discovering the initial cases that are now part of a multistate outbreak of salmonella originating in alfalfa sprouts, officials said. This outbreak first was announced Dec. 23, when it was reported that 12 cases had been reported in Nebraska. That number has grown to 16 cases, with 11 coming from Douglas County.

Anyone with products from these four lots should immediately stop using them and dispose of them, Douglas County health officials said. Consumers also are advised to follow safe handling instructions and wash their hands and all surfaces that may have been in contact with the product during food preparation.

People who have been sick after eating alfalfa sprouts should immediately contact their local health department or, if they need medical attention, they should contact their physician.

It takes most people four to seven days to recover from a salmonella infection without antibiotics. Officials said people with weakened immune systems, those over age 65 or younger than a year old are at increased risk for severe salmonella infections.

