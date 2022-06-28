 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska birders aflutter about first-ever limpkin spotted in the state

  • Updated
  • 0

Photographer Karen Kader walked right by the bird at first, thinking it was a great blue heron.

“Then it dawned on me that it had spots,” she said.

What Kader actually discovered last week at a wetlands mitigation pond in Chalco Hills Recreation Area near Gretna was a limpkin, a bird never before seen in Nebraska. Another limpkin was spotted for the first time the same day in Iowa.

The tropical shorebird’s typical range is in south Florida and central America. It has a long bill, is brown with white spots, has a wing span of 39 to 42 inches and has a haunting cry.

bird 3

A limpkin was also seen in Iowa the same day Karen Kader spotted one in Nebraska.

“I was shaking from excitement,” Kader said. “I thought, ‘This bird is so far from home.’”

She immediately contacted Joel Jorgensen, the nongame bird program manager from Nebraska Game and Parks.

He got in touch with Mark Brogie, the records committee chairperson for the Nebraska Ornithologists Union. Brogie, who lives in Creighton, and his brother Ed, who lives in Wayne, drove that afternoon to see the bird for themselves.

People are also reading…

“This is pretty unprecedented,” Mark Brogie said.

It becomes the 467th state record verified in Nebraska, and people are flocking to see it.

Kader said birders were hugging her and thanking her for sharing the news about the limpkin.

bird 1

The limpkin is more typically found in south Florida but its range has been expanding rapidly.

“I’ve never seen so much traffic there after I found it,” she said

Kader said it wasn’t raising young, so she thought it would be OK to disclose its location. But she’s hoping people will be careful of the green herons nesting there.

Jorgensen went out the next day to see it. He said two or three years ago it would have been crazy to see a limpkin in Nebraska. Last year, it was seen in Texas, Minnesota and Kansas.

Its range and population have expanded as people have dumped its primary source of food, the giant apple snail, from aquariums into the country’s waterways.

He said it’s feeding in Nebraska on another invasive species, the Chinese mystery snail, which can be found in abundance at the pond.

bird 2

The bird has become the 467th state record verified in Nebraska, and people are flocking to see it.

“The species is undergoing some amazing changes in population and range,” Jorgensen said. “You don’t see bird ranges change this quickly.”

It was the 423rd bird species that Brogie has seen in Nebraska. He said Jorgensen is right behind him at 417. 

Kader said she doesn’t keep a list; it’s just a recreational pursuit. But to now own a state record is pretty cool.

“It makes me sad because he is all alone,” she said. “But he may not be the only one in Nebraska.”

Marjie Ducey's favorite outdoor stories

OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite outdoor stories of 2021.

Nebraskan comes home to share three state parks on 'RV There Yet?'
Recreation

Nebraskan comes home to share three state parks on 'RV There Yet?'

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Returning to Nebraska to film parts of the television series “RV There Yet?” brought an unexpected homecoming for Lincoln native Patrice McCabe and her husband, Kevin. 

Lincoln forklift operator turned mushroom expert finds fungi — some rare — on days off
Omaha State and Regional News

Lincoln forklift operator turned mushroom expert finds fungi — some rare — on days off

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Josh Herr, an assistant professor at UNL, said Jon Hees has “really taught himself everything. He’s really latched on to the science of it.”

Record number of endangered whooping cranes stop over in central Nebraska
Omaha State and Regional News

Record number of endangered whooping cranes stop over in central Nebraska

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Experts aren't sure why 95 of them stayed on the Platte River in central Nebraska this past week compared with the usual 12 to 16. A strong south wind was likely a contributing factor.

First major white pelican nesting colony found in Nebraska's Garden County
Omaha State and Regional News

First major white pelican nesting colony found in Nebraska's Garden County

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

With its 1,250 nests, Wolf Island and its population is the first major American white pelican nesting colony in Nebraska. 

The Great Outdoors: State parks celebrate 100 years of showing Nebraska's natural glory
Omaha State and Regional News
alert

The Great Outdoors: State parks celebrate 100 years of showing Nebraska's natural glory

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Since Chadron State Park opened in 1921, the number of Nebraska state parks has grown to 76. More than 12 million people visit each year.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46 migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert