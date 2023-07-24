A 33-year-old Nebraska City man died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Cass County.

At 6:23 a.m., Cass County sheriff’s deputies, the Nebraska State Patrol and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 south of Rock Bluff Road. The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling north when it collided with a Mercury Topaz that was traveling south.

Nicholas S. Schreck, 33, the driver of the Topaz, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said preliminary witness reports indicated Schreck was driving erratically before the crash.

The two people in the Silverado were not seriously injured. The crash is still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct a full reconstruction of the crash.