By all available measures, COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska are as low as health officials have ever seen them.

Concentrations of the virus in wastewater have ticked up slightly in some areas but remain low. Emergency room visits for the virus, as well as hospitalizations and deaths, also are at a monthslong lull.

"I'm really happy with that," said Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska's state epidemiologist. "Before we've hit peaks and valleys and then we go back up. We've hit a valley and we've stayed in that valley for quite some time, the longest time we've stayed in a valley since this all kicked off."

Nationally, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that the agency had seen small increases overall in emergency department visits, test positivity and wastewater levels and that hospital admissions had leveled off after steadily declining.

The welcome respite in Nebraska, Donahue said, likely is due to several factors, starting with immunity conferred by vaccines and past infections. During summer, Nebraskans spend more time outdoors and overall disease transmission is lower.

The southern United States, on the other hand, has seen summer increases in transmission of COVID-19 as people gather indoors to escape the heat.

Most Americans 16 and older — 96.7%, according to the latest estimates by the CDC — by December had antibodies to the coronavirus from being infected with COVID-19, vaccinated for it or some combination of the two. Some 77.5% had at least some of their immunity from a prior infection while 81.4% of Americans had gotten at least one dose of vaccine.

The coronavirus continues to cause harm, however, Donahue said. COVID-19 was the state's third leading cause of death in 2022. The nation as a whole was still recording 550 deaths from COVID-19 a week in mid-June.

The best way to protect against serious illness and death is to keep up to date on vaccines, he said. Over the 20-week period from September through January, Nebraskans who were vaccinated and had an updated booster shot were 17 times less likely to die than people who were unvaccinated.

Some 17% of the U.S. population has received an updated booster dose, a figure that improves to 43.3% for the vulnerable 65 and older group. Some 18% of Nebraskans have gotten updated boosters.

New coronavirus variants continue to emerge, although Donahue said he's not seeing any on the horizon that are raising big alarms.

He considers three characteristics when he looks at new variants: contagiousness, or how many people a variant can infect; severity, or their likelihood of causing severe illness; and immune escape, or how much protection is provided by past infections and vaccinations.

Those three characteristics most often are determined by mutations in what's known as the spike protein, which is found on the surface of the virus and allows it to enter cells.

Initially, health officials in Nebraska tracked variants in the state by sequencing the genomes of samples from nasal swabs collected at hospitals, clinics and test sites, he said. That's how they identified the delta variant when it reached Nebraska in the summer of 2021 and omicron in the winter of 2021-22.

But during and after omicron, Donahue said, residents increasingly turned to using at-home tests that weren't submitted to labs to test for the virus. That left labs short of samples.

Instead, the state and its partners earlier this year became one of the first groups in the U.S. to begin tapping the wastewater surveillance system they had established as an early warning system for virus surges to also monitor for new variants. Instead of sequencing the whole virus, however, they figured out how to sequence the spike protein.

The initiative began as a partnership among the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health, the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, although the work now is being done within the public health laboratory.

Two new variants recently have shown up nationally, EU.1.1 and EG.5. Both evolved from omicron and its descendants, BA.2 and XBB. EU.1.1 has remained at low levels, and EG.5 has increased but not exploded, he said. And he's not seeing immediate concerns in terms of increased contagiousness, severity or immune escape.

"From my perspective, I'm not staying up at night over these," Donahue said.

That's good news going into fall, when Nebraskans should expect cases to increase, he said. Fall and winter have brought the state's biggest surges. It's also when residents gather together indoors.

As a result, Donahue said he's looking forward to the new updated booster expected this fall. While vaccines provide lasting protection, that protection decreases over time. The new shots will target a strain in the currently dominant XBB lineage.

When exactly they'll be available, and to whom, isn't clear.

Donahue said he plans to get one of the new boosters and an updated flu shot. People 60 and older also will be able to get a new shot for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

In the interim, he said, Nebraskans should get all the doses they're eligible for. Everyone age 6 and older should get one of the current updated boosters. Those 65 and older can get an another booster in addition to the first.

