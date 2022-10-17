Nebraska COVID cases, hospitalizations decline again

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska declined slightly last week, continuing a steady decline that began in late August.

The state recorded 1,050 virus cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 4% from 1,096 the week before, according to figures reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases are down almost three-quarters from peak summer levels seen in late July, when the most recent omicron wave of cases peaked. They are at their lowest levels since late April. Nebraska’s COVID levels also rank in the bottom dozen among the states.

U.S. cases fell 12% for the week and have been falling since July. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 nationally also were down 6.9% from the week before. In Nebraska, 128 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus, down from 139 the week before.

But many pandemic experts have their eyes on Europe, where COVID cases and deaths are rising. Virus activity in Europe often has proven a precursor of what’s to come in the United States.

But rather than having one variant to rule them all, it appears likely that the next wave will involve multiple variants with the ability to evade immunity, said Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security.

A variant called XBB is driving an increase in cases in Singapore. And another called BQ.1.1 may be behind a rise in cases Germany. All are derived from the BA.4 and BA.5, the two newish variants upon which a portion of the formula for the new bivalent booster shots is based.

"I think we may see a very different unfolding of events this time around," Lawler said.

However, it is likely the U.S. will see waves rolling across the country as it has seen in past fall and winter seasons, with cases starting to increase in the Northeast and then moving across the Midwest and South as fall turns into winter.

Wastewater testing in the Northeast indicates an uptick already has begun there. The testing picks up virus particles shed by people ill with the virus.

The original vaccines still do a good job of protecting people from serious illness. But people get better protection, Lawler said, if they recently have been boosted. The new boosters seem to provide some additional protection against the latest variants, but researchers won't know for sure until clinical studies are conducted.

Under current guidance, Lawler said, people can get the new boosters two months after their last shot of the original vaccine.

The CDC says people who recently have had COVID-19 can consider waiting as long as three months after their symptoms started to get the shot, or three months from when they tested positive if they had no symptoms. But Lawler said he'd recommend getting boosted after a month.

The new boosters recently were approved for children ages 5 to 11, in addition to everyone 12 and older. Officials with the Douglas County Health Department said they hope to have the booster for 5- to 11-year-olds, which comes in a different dose, available by appointment at a clinic Friday at the department's office at 1111 S. 41st St.

In Douglas County, cases — and the per-capita case rate — crept up slightly during the week ending Oct. 15. Cases and case rates in Sarpy and Cass Counties continued to trend downward.