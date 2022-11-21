Nebraska COVID cases rise in time for holiday but lag last year's count

As families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, COVID-19 cases in Nebraska are rising.

The state posted 2,012 new cases last week, up from 1,746 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state’s 15% case growth for the week was the seventh-highest in the nation, and its per-capita rate is the 12th-highest.

But rates remain relatively low compared to previous holiday seasons during the pandemic. At this time last year, Nebraska was posting three times as many weekly cases. Two years ago, before vaccinations were available, cases were running more than seven times higher, and hospitals were on the verge of being overwhelmed.

Last week, a daily average of 174 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID, up from 163 the previous week.

The CDC considers case levels low in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, with the highest levels in the state among a dozen counties that are mostly clustered in southwest and southeast Nebraska.

However, actual case counts are difficult to come by these days with fewer people testing and those who do relying mostly on at-home tests that generally aren't reported to health departments.

All of Nebraska's 15 wastewater-monitoring stations showed high to very high amounts of COVID for the week ending Nov. 12. Because infected people shed the virus in their stool, monitoring levels in wastewater provides another way to follow virus trends.

U.S. cases trended down last week for the first time in weeks. The highest case rates are in New Mexico and Arizona, with Colorado (4th) and South Dakota (8th) also ranking high among the states.

Iowa cases were up 6% last week but remain among the nation’s lowest by rate.

Nationally, the omicron subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 made up an estimated 50% of positive samples that were genomically tested in the U.S. for the week ending Nov. 19, according to the CDC. However, those variants made up 4% or less of positive samples sequenced in Nebraska for the week ending Nov. 12.

The rise in those subvariants, both descendants of the BA.5 still dominant in Nebraska, is significant because they can escape antibody treatments used to bolster the immune response in some people. The antiviral drug Paxlovid is, however, still effective against the newer subvariants.

In a bit of good news, positive tests for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, dipped to just below 500 the week ending Nov. 12 from nearly 700 the week before. The virus, which is particularly hard on young kids and older adults, began to spike in Nebraska in late September, earlier than it has in recent years. Influenza also has been on the increase.