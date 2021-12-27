Nebraska COVID cases tick back up as U.S. cases spike

After a brief dip, cases of COVID-19 rose in Nebraska last week as the omicron variant boosted the nation's new cases to the highest levels since late last summer.
Nebraska saw 5,826 new cases for the week ending Thursday, up from 5,488 the week before, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
But based on what's happening in other states, that modest 6% growth marks just the beginning of the impact the state is likely to see from the highly contagious new variant.
Florida and Hawaii have seen 800% case growth in the past two weeks, while cases during that time were up 600% in Washington, D.C., and nearly 300% in Georgia.
In all, cases were up 55% nationally for the week, one of the steepest one-week increases in the entire pandemic.
While some data from other countries suggests omicron may be less severe, health officials warn that a surge of cases still could overwhelm hospitals already stretched to their limits by the delta COVID variant.
As of last week, delta remained the dominant variant in Nebraska. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Monday reported one additional case of omicron in a Sarpy County woman, bringing to 21 the state's known total of omicron cases.
As a way to prevent the virus's spread, health officials have urged residents to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and before gathering with friends and families over the holidays.
That led to a surge in testing before Christmas and to ongoing demand on Monday. Some testing sites also were closed or had limited hours over the weekend.
On Monday, cars formed long lines at a drive-thru test site at Oakview Mall. A World-Herald photographer counted more than 16 cars in line just before noon.
Omahan Sarah Kohen, who ran unsuccessfully for the Omaha City Council, said she woke up Monday with mild symptoms. She has been vaccinated and boosted, she said, so she wasn't worried about her own health. But she decided to get tested so she wouldn't inadvertently infect someone who might be vulnerable to the virus.
"I want to make sure I'm being responsible," she said.
"It's disincentivizing people to do the right thing, and that's a real shame," Kohen said. "We should do better."
Kohen later said on Twitter that she finally got tested after 2½ hours. She was negative for COVID.
Officials with Nomi Health, which operates the site, said a vendor who delivers gasoline for the on-site generator was delayed Monday morning, which contributed to the backup of cars. The issue was resolved between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The generator is necessary to keep testing components and workers warm.
But the holiday surge in testing also is contributing to longer wait times, Nomi officials said. The company conducted 4,200 tests across three Omaha sites last week, averaging more than 1,000 tests a day. That was a high mark since the company reopened testing sites in August. Previously, the firm operated the TestNebraska program under contract with the State of Nebraska.
Nationally, the company averaged about 30,000 tests on the days around Thanksgiving and more than 100,000 in the days before Christmas.
Alan Kohll, owner of Omaha-based TotalWellness, said his staff on Monday added appointments for PCR testing three or four times, and all filled within an hour. "People are looking for tests," he said.
He noted, however, that the demand was about the same as it was last week. Friday, the firm conducted about 250 tests in half a day, 20% of which were positive.
Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services System said it's common to see increased testing numbers during and after a holiday.
Private contractors and health care facilities have increased operations in anticipation of the demand, state officials said in a statement. While there have been some reports of longer wait times, they said, testing has continued to run smoothly in the vast majority of the state.
The state is not considering relaunching TestNebraska at this time, they said. "The private sector has developed the resources to effectively handle testing capacity."
The state's health care systems, meanwhile, continue to get a slight reprieve from COVID-19. As of Dec. 24, some 368 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the coronavirus, down from a recent peak of 637 on Dec. 13. The seven-day average of 475 patients hospitalized with COVID was down from 589 the week before.
Hospitals in Douglas County also saw a decrease. Monday, 256 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a peak of 350 on Dec. 13.
As of Dec. 23, the state had tallied 169 deaths for the month. At an average of seven a day, that puts Nebraska on pace for its deadliest month since January, when COVID vaccinations were just beginning.
Nebraska had recorded a total of 332,257 cases of COVID as of Monday, according to CDC.
Nebraska's vaccination rate continues to tick up slowly, with 59.5% of the total population now fully vaccinated. That's up from 59% last week, but the number still trails the U.S. rate of 61.7%.
More than two-thirds of the 60,000 new shots administered in the state last week were boosters. The vaccination rate for the 65-and-older population now tops 90%, but only two-thirds of those in that vulnerable age group have received a booster shot. The CDC has recommended that everyone 16 and older get booster shots.
World-Herald Staff Writer Sara Gentzler contributed to this report.
