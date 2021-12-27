Nebraska COVID cases tick back up as U.S. cases spike

As a way to prevent the virus's spread, health officials have urged residents to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and before gathering with friends and families over the holidays.

That led to a surge in testing before Christmas and to ongoing demand on Monday. Some testing sites also were closed or had limited hours over the weekend.

On Monday, cars formed long lines at a drive-thru test site at Oakview Mall. A World-Herald photographer counted more than 16 cars in line just before noon.

Omahan Sarah Kohen, who ran unsuccessfully for the Omaha City Council, said she woke up Monday with mild symptoms. She has been vaccinated and boosted, she said, so she wasn't worried about her own health. But she decided to get tested so she wouldn't inadvertently infect someone who might be vulnerable to the virus.

"I want to make sure I'm being responsible," she said.

"It's disincentivizing people to do the right thing, and that's a real shame," Kohen said. "We should do better."

Kohen later said on Twitter that she finally got tested after 2½ hours. She was negative for COVID.