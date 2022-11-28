Nebraska COVID cases up, but not as high as they have been

Nebraska's COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but the numbers remain modest compared to similar points during the nearly three-year pandemic.

The state reported 2,051 new cases last week heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, up from 1,997 the previous week and 1,746 the week before that.

Nebraska’s 3% increase in cases was less than the 8% growth rate nationally, though Nebraska’s case rate remains slightly above the U.S. rate and is 12th-highest nationally.

In the region, Nebraska’s case rate is second only to Colorado, which has the fifth-highest rate nationally. Iowa’s case rate is well below the U.S. rate, though cases are rising there, up 16% last week.

Nebraska’s case growth also has been modest compared to the big winter spikes the state saw at the same time during the first two years of the pandemic.

At this same point two years ago, cases were running more than seven times higher, and hospitals were on the verge of being overwhelmed.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska dipped notably last week. A daily average of 155 Nebraska COVID patients were occupying hospital beds, down from 180 the previous week.

But the state and the nation also are dealing with an early rise in influenza cases and a spike in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Flu activity in Nebraska rated "very high" for the week ending Nov. 19, based on reports of influenza-like illness, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Influenza-like illness is considered to be any respiratory illness that includes fever plus a cough or sore throat.

For the week ending Nov. 19, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,155 cases of flu, up 554 from the preceding week. The majority of reported laboratory-confirmed cases have been influenza type A.

Nationally, the CDC estimated there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from flu so far this season.

CDC also reports that flu-related hospitalizations nationwide are the highest they have been in more than 10 years.

The number of RSV cases in the state also remains high, with more than 700 reported during the week ending Nov. 19. However, that figure was down from more than 800 confirmed cases two weeks before. Also running high are cases of other respiratory viruses, namely rhinoviruses and enteroviruses.

Health officials recommend that everyone 6 months or older get a flu shot. The CDC said the majority of influenza viruses tested so far this season are similar to the influenza viruses included in this season's flu vaccine.

Health experts also advise that people, especially older adults, keep up to date with COVID vaccines. Only 15.4% of Nebraska adults have received the latest booster. The national rate is 13.9%.

The state added 31 COVID deaths last week, bringing its toll for the pandemic to 4,653. Deaths tend to be added in bunches, but in recent weeks the state has nonetheless been averaging nearly three deaths a day.