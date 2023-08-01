The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is still looking for a mountain lion that has been spotted in Omaha.

The commission had previously confirmed two mountain lion sightings, both occurring last week in southwest Omaha. On Tuesday, the agency said that it is "actively monitoring" and an update will be provided if the animal is spotted again or killed.

The first sighting took place at about 4:15 a.m. on July 24 near Interstate 80 and Q Street. The second sighting took place on July 28 at about 5:25 a.m. near Interstate 80 and Mockingbird Drive.

In both cases, the mountain lion was captured on home security video and able to be identified by the commission.

On Sunday, Game and Parks officers were called to Zorinsky Lake Park, located near 156th and F Streets, after someone reported seeing a mountain lion near the park's football field. No tracks were found in the area, and no security camera footage was recovered.

When a mountain lion enters a municipal area, the commission's mountain lion management plan stipulates that the animal should be safely killed as soon as possible. If the animal leaves city limits, according to the plan, it will not be pursued except to monitor its movements and potential re-entry into the city.

Mountain lions found in the eastern part of the state are typically sub-adults who are looking for territory of their own. They can walk up to 20 miles a day.

“It probably will continue walking until it finds a mate or dies,” Sam Wilson, the furbearer manager for Game and Parks, told the World-Herald last week. “I suspect if it can find a way out of town it will likely do that.”

Mountain lions are not typically aggressive towards humans. Anyone who sees a mountain lion — in person or on video — is encouraged to immediately call their local police department or Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.