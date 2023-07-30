Officers from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission searched Zorinsky Lake Park on Sunday for a mountain lion that was first spotted last week in southwest Omaha.
Omaha police and conservation officers were called to the lake near 156th and F Streets just after noon for a report of a mountain lion near the park's football field. A Nebraska Game and Parks spokeswoman said officers could not locate any tracks or video to confirm the sighting. The search was called off about 2 p.m.
"We will continue to investigate and respond to potential mountain lion sightings," the spokeswoman said. "We encourage people who think they've spotted the mountain lion to call the Omaha Police Department or one of our conservation officers located in Sarpy or Douglas Counties."
A mountain lion was documented on security video at 5:25 a.m. Friday near Interstate 80 and Mockingbird Drive. The location is about 1.4 miles from where the animal was recorded by a home security video at 4:15 a.m. July 24 near I-80 and Q Street.
Wildlife professionals from Game and Parks and officers from the Omaha Police Department were monitoring the area where the mountain lion was recorded Friday.
Mountain lions found in the eastern part of the state are typically sub-adults who are looking for territory of their own. Dispersing males usually weigh 100 to 120 pounds, and dispersing females are typically 70 to 90 pounds. They can walk up to 20 miles a day.
The nearest established population of mountain lions is near Valentine, Nebraska.
For more information about mountain lions in Nebraska, including the management plan and additional tips for what to do if you encounter one, visit
OutdoorNebraska.gov and search "mountain lion management plan."
