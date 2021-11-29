Nebraska governments pay more than $10 million for help allocating federal COVID relief

Tasked with spending an unprecedented windfall of federal COVID-19 relief, some of Nebraska’s largest political jurisdictions, primarily the state, are on track to spend more than a combined $10 million of the federal dollars on consultants to help them allocate the money.

The use of coronavirus relief for guidance and oversight on spending the federal money is not unique to Nebraska, and local officials said the expenditures are necessary to ensure that their jurisdictions do not run afoul of extensive guidelines dictating how the money must be used.

The City of Omaha is one of the latest entities to contract with Deloitte after City Council approval of a contract in late October. Deloitte, a global consulting firm, will provide services related to the development, review and reporting of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion act in March with the goal of counteracting the economic damage caused by COVID-19. The package included $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

Jurisdictions that accepted the money have until 2026 to spend it and are required to regularly report their spending to the Treasury Department. Jurisdictions that fail to spend the money according to the guidelines must return those dollars to the federal government.