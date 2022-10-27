Nebraska group highlights hospitals' challenges in discharging some patients

While hospitals have long had difficulty discharging some patients to the next level of care, Nebraska health officials say the pandemic made the problem worse.

An October survey by the Nebraska Hospital Association indicated that 214 patients, including 120 in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, were awaiting discharge from 77 hospitals that responded to the survey.

Nine patients had been waiting more than six months to get into facilities that provide what's known as post-acute care, including skilled nursing, long-term care, acute rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities. Another 68 had been waiting between a month and six months.

Jeremy Nordquist, the association's president, said finding appropriate places for patients after their hospital stays are over is important for the health of those patients. It's also important to preserve capacity in hospitals for other Nebraskans who need care.

Nordquist and other hospital and nursing home officials outlined many of their concerns, which include financial and staffing constraints, during a Friday hearing on Legislative Resolution 417.

The measure authorized an interim study on Medicaid reimbursement rates and a review of processes for patients who are hard to place. Many of those patients have complex medical and mental health needs.

"We're pretty sure, especially with these complicated patients ... those are going to be with us and we've got to find a way to create the right placement for them," Nordquist said in an interview.

The hospital association, he said, began surveying hospitals to get clear data about the scope of the issue. The organization has been working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes and assisted living centers and whose members face their own staffing shortages.

Andrea Lonowski, director of care continuum for Nebraska Medicine, said that over the past week, the health system had an average 85 patients who were medically stable and ready to discharge but who couldn't be placed anywhere.

Every day such a patient remains hospitalized is called an avoidable day. In the past year, the health system has tallied an estimated 27,000 avoidable days at an estimated cost of $24 million.

Lonowski called the situation a "new normal" that creates backups throughout the system. If beds are full of patients who no longer need hospital care, she said, other patients have to wait. The health system also is seeing backups in its emergency department.

Adrienne Olson, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, said that hospital has 20 to 40 patients at a given time who can't access the next level of care.

"There's urgency to free up our acute care resources so every patient has access to the care they need," she said.

Nordquist said such backups are a particular concern with influenza cases beginning to tick up in the state and forecasts of a potential return to a more normal flu season. Flu season already is a busy time in most hospitals.

In the short term, he said, hospitals are on the verge of needing some temporary support. Options include providing additional staffing support, potentially for nursing homes, or the kind of alternative care sites Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts authorized last year when COVID-19 numbers were high. Those temporary facilities were set up to care for patients who were too ill to go home but well enough to leave the hospital.

"We're kind of on the edge right now," Nordquist said, "but as flu season progresses, we're going to need to be prepared to act and act fairly quickly as a state."

Some situations involving patients waiting to be discharged won't be resolved by staffing alone, he said.

Nordquist also recommended several longer-term changes, including creating specialized units for patients with complex health issues, specifically those with behavioral health issues and those who are very overweight. Such units might come with funding for extra equipment and staffing.

The organization also recommended additional staffing for the state's Office of the Public Guardian, which has a backlog in assigning guardians for patients who can't make medical decisions for themselves and who don't have family members able or willing to do so.

Nationally, he said, the American Hospital Association will be asking Congress to provide minimal reimbursements for patients who stay past the time when Medicare payments cut off for a patient's initial diagnosis. The hospital association is making the same ask for Medicaid patients.

Dr. Henry Sakowski, medical director for CHI Health Partners, said one patient recorded two stays in CHI Health hospitals totaling 785 days, requiring one-to-one supervision because of cognitive and behavioral issues.

During the first 563 days, the hospital recouped 17% of charges. Medicaid covered only eight days of the second part of the patient's stay.

While reimbursements through those programs increased a bit last year, Nordquist said, they make up 60% to 70% of a typical hospital's revenue. Meanwhile, inflation is putting pressure on hospitals' bottom lines, with labor, medication and other costs all up significantly.

Jalene Carpenter, the Nebraska Health Care Association's president and CEO, said behavioral health issues and a lack of a payer or health care decision-maker are among the primary reasons member facilities can't take hard-to-place patients.

The facilities still are down 12% in their staffing levels from February 2020, and staff are caring for nearly the same number of patients. Closures also have impacted available beds, particularly in rural areas.

Increased staffing and increased guardian assignments both would help, Carpenter said.

"We're committed to finding solutions," she said.