Nebraska has anonymous supporting role in Springsteen Super Bowl Jeep ad

The rumors were true: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen was in Nebraska to shoot part of a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep.

The ad, called "The Middle," focuses on a chapel in Lebanon, Kansas, the geographic center of the lower 48 states.

While Nebraska is not mentioned, reports say the ad was shot over five days in Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado. Several social media posts last weekend said Springsteen landed in a private jet at Hastings and was seen driving an SUV in south-central Nebraska.

One report said a crew shot a scene at the Republican River bridge south of Red Cloud, so Nebraskans should keep their eyes peeled in the second half of the Super Bowl for that view and any other glimpses of familiar scenes.

"It's no secret: The middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue; between servant and citizen; between our freedom and our fear," Springsteen says during a nearly 2-minute soliloquy.

"We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground," he says.

