Nebraska has reduced lead levels in kids' blood, but more work remains

Kaufman said in an interview that a lot of children still are being exposed to lead, despite decades of public policies to reduce lead poisoning.

The CDC determined in 2012 that there is no safe level of lead exposure for kids. An agency subcommittee has recommended lowering the level of concern in children to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter.

Two of the study's authors wrote in an accompanying editorial that lead is still widespread in the environment in the United States, especially in old paint, water pipes and plumbing fixtures.

The study's findings, they wrote, "underscore the urgent need to eliminate all sources of lead exposure from U.S. children's environments."

The study indicated that one in two American children under age 6 who were tested had detectable levels of lead in their blood, based on lab tests performed by Quest on more than 1.14 million children between October 2018 and February 2020. Young children living in areas with the highest percentages of pre-1950s housing and low incomes were most at risk.

According to the study, Nebraska had the nation's highest proportion — 83% — of children with detectable levels of lead. The state also had the highest proportion of children — 6% — with elevated blood lead levels. The national rate was 1.9%.