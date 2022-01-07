Nebraska health care workers warn of COVID treatment shortages amid omicron surge

Nebraska doctors are warning that treatments effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19 are in such short supply that not all of the high-risk patients who qualify for them are getting them.

The upshot: The treatments, some of which are new and promising, won't be an option in the near future for the vast majority of Nebraskans.

That means vaccination and boosting remain the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.

While efforts are underway to bolster production of the treatments, ramping up to the point where they will make a difference during the omicron wave "is logistically just not going to be possible," said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division.

"I don't want folks to have the wrong idea that, 'Oh, they've got all these medicines that they can now treat people and either prevent them from getting more seriously ill, or if they are seriously ill we can rescue them in the hospital," Rupp said. "That's just not reality, unfortunately."