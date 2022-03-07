Nebraska hospitals get some relief as COVID cases continue to decline

Long-stressed Nebraska hospitals are seeing more relief as COVID-19 continues its weeks-long retreat.

Sunday, 191 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 29% from a week before. Sunday also marked the first time that tally has been below 200 since Aug. 8, exactly seven months ago.

Sunday's total also was down 75% from the peak of 767 Nebraskans hospitalized on Jan. 28.

Cory Shaw, chief operating officer at Nebraska Medicine, said Monday that the last two weeks "have really been a collective sigh of relief" among the health system's staff members.

But Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said health systems still face a mountain of backlogged procedures delayed by the pandemic as well as ongoing staffing challenges.

"It's going to take months and months to work our way out of that again," he said.

Hospitals are slowly getting back up to speed.

Shaw said Nebraska Medicine is a week away from returning to returning to conventional operations. The health system in January went into the first stage of its crisis plan and the Nebraska Medical Center then was limited by a state directive from performing some nonemergency procedures.

Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health, said that health system decreased inpatient procedures, particularly those requiring an overnight stay, by hundreds. At the same time, it increased outpatient procedures by thousands.

Many procedures, such as joint replacements, used to require a hospital stay that could last several days. "For the right patient, with the right resources at home and the right health," Ward said, "it turns out doing them the same day, getting them home, has been a wonderful evolution from all this."

Because it has 14 hospitals, he said, CHI Health has not had the backlog that some health systems have had. But staffing remains a challenge. CHI continues to rely on traveling nurses, but to a lesser extent. Ward said he's confident nurses will start coming back and wanting to work in a hospital setting.

Dr. John Trapp, chief medical officer for Bryan Health, said the Lincoln-based system had to delay 1,200 procedures between March 2020 and fall 2021.

Some became more urgent and had to be done. Others, like those at CHI, were shifted to outpatient procedures.

"I think we've learned a lot about how we can manage patients," Trapp said, particularly for those who are relatively well.

Trapp said he anticipates the health system will return to full operations by the beginning of April. But he said the hospital likely will see an increase in patients accessing the hospital for delayed procedures for weeks, even months.

Both Trapp and Ward said their hospitals now are able to accept patients from smaller hospitals, which they had to limit during the surge.

Shaw said that staff at smaller hospitals have become more comfortable taking care of patients they once would have transferred, allowing patients and families to stay closer to home.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in Nebraska appear to remain in the midst of a steep six-week decline, although last week's state figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were muddled by the delayed reporting of thousands of new cases.

Last week, the CDC added 22,000 new cases to the state's total. All but about 200 of them appear to be cases from previous weeks.

Dr. Anne O'Keefe, senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department, said the CDC is adding reinfections to its official case tallies.

Previously, the case counts did not include additional infections for people who have been infected more than once. Reinfections are defined as a new positive test more than 90 days after a previous positive test. After 90 days, O'Keefe said, any new positive test is considered a new case rather than lingering virus from a previous infection.

The reinfections being counted are those occurring after Sept. 1, O'Keefe said. Many of the cases being added involve the omicron variant.

"It gives you a more realistic view of how much disease happened at each point in time," she said.

The state and county eventually will sort the added cases and place them under the dates they occurred, O'Keefe said. The state is working to update and clean up its data. The County Health Department probably will announce the changes to its dashboard when they are made.

Getting a booster dose, O'Keefe said, can prevent people from getting reinfected.

Without those cases, it appears the state total for the week ending Thursday would have been about 700, down slightly from the 968 the previous week. In a single week in late January, the state saw 29,000 cases.

Nebraska’s case rate also appears to remain among the lowest per-capita in the nation, a status it has held for several weeks.

The state reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state during the pandemic to 4,013. As of Thursday, more than 476,000 confirmed and probable cases had been reported in Nebraska.

Under the CDC's new community recommendations, most of the eastern third of Nebraska now is considered a medium level, meaning masking indoors no longer widely recommended.

Hospital officials said, however, that they are continuing to require masks for the time being to protect vulnerable patients as well as staff and visitors.

