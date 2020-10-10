Nebraska Humane Society goes the distance to connect people and pets

When social distancing began, the Nebraska Humane Society found it more difficult to connect their animals with new homes.
But Saturday, the humane society connected people with pets in some new ways, thanks to the help of pet travel magazine FIDO Friendly.
The magazine offered to make Omaha an extra stop on its 12th annual cross country pet adoption tour, called "Get Your Licks on Route 66." So at the humane society's 8929 Fort St. location, organizers held an adopt event featuring an adoption pet parade, a "kitty camper" full of adoptable cats and a prize wheel.
Pam Wiese, vice president of public relations and marketing, said the humane society took coronavirus safety seriously at the event, holding it outside, keeping people distanced and requiring masks.
The event was an important opportunity to move animals into homes, she said, because the humane society's adoption process has changed substantially. The humane society needed time to fully implement a new appointment system, leading to a temporary decrease in adoptions. While Wiese said the shelter still has room for new arrivals, the event offered a chance to clear some space and send animals off to better lives.
"Our process is a little slower now," she said, "and we're hoping this can see a lot of animals out on the same day."
While the animals are listed online, Wiese said, the humane society wanted to give people a more personal connection with the animals they might adopt.
"It's hard to get a feel for a dog with a photo," she said.
Greg Sims, president and CEO of FIDO Friendly, said the magazine decided to make an extra stop this year in Omaha on their way back west from Chicago. Although the magazine originally planned 11 stops, all but a handful of shelters cancelled their events.
"This year is just different," he said, "everything is more challenging."
Those challenges haven't stopped the tour, Sims said, and they continue to work for the welfare of animals. He said over the years, the magazine has helped to place over 15,000 animals in permanent homes.
Laurie Zagurski, a volunteer for the shelter, said the event gave people a chance to meet more animals than they normally might if they visited. Pets and their volunteer handlers were spread across a green space behind the shelter, allowing for social distancing and separating the pets by category. It's important to find the right fit in a home for shelter pets, and they often require extra patience.
But Zagurski she said the process is incredibly rewarding.
"There is no love like the love you get from a shelter pet," she said.
