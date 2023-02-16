The Nebraska Humane Society is out of space for adoptable dogs.

The shelter has a total of 274 dog kennels, including 46 designated for overflow, such as for court cases, flooding or disasters. Currently, 272 dogs are occupying kennels at the shelter, said spokeswoman Pam Wiese.

It's imperative that the shelter has open kennels because of strays that come in daily and have nowhere else to go, Wiese said. Other shelters across the country are facing similar situations.

"The economy is making it hard to afford pets. Some people are losing homes and living spaces. Others cannot afford to feed their families, much less pets," Wiese said. "NHS has also had court cases that required us to hold multiple dogs for several months. All of this combined has created a bottleneck of dogs in kennels."

Wiese offered a handful of ways the community can help the shelter:

Become an emergency foster. Take a dog into your home temporarily to free up a kennel.

Adopt a dog. The Humane Society is open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

If you're on the fence about adopting, "test drive" a dog for a few days to be sure the animal is a good fit.

Reclaim lost dogs. Wiese said 20% of stray dogs were reclaimed last year. Stray reclaim hours are noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Wiese said the emergency foster program worked well early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is a way to free up a kennel for a short time and it gets pooches in front of new people who may consider adoption. On occasion, she said, foster families end up adopting the dog.

Letting would-be adopters have a trial run with a dog also frees up a kennel, Wiese said, and if the dog winds up coming back, the shelter at least learns more information to help future adopters.

Strays come into the shelter daily. For those who need to surrender a dog, Wiese said officials are asking them to attempt to rehome the animals on their own. But if it's an emergency situation, they should bring those dogs into the shelter.

"We have a wonderful, animal-loving community," Wiese said. "We thought we'd be transparent and say we need help right now. It may spur some people to adopt. We're simply trying to use all the resource at our fingertips."

To see available dogs or for more information, visit nehumanesociety.org.

