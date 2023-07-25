A burst pipe that led to flooding at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha has caused staff to hold off on accepting surrendered animals.

Spokesman Brendan Gepson said the pipe burst on Friday afternoon in the shelter’s medical and customer service areas at the complex near 90th and Fort Streets. No animals were harmed. It’s unknown why the pipe burst.

“Luckily, we only had about five animals in our animal medical area at the time. We were able to get them out of the way pretty quickly,” he said. “The other affected areas didn’t have animals in them at the time.”

As the Humane Society assesses the damage and repairs the affected areas, the organization has adjusted operations. In order to continue to being able to take in stray and abused animals, the Humane Society is asking people to not surrender any animals for the foreseeable future.

If a person needs to surrender their animal, Gepson asked they look into programs like the Humane Society’s Home to Home program. A list of programs can be found on the Humane Society’s website at nehumanesociety.org/community-services/surrendering-a-pet.

“We’re asking people to ask friends and family first before they come to us just while we get through this,” Gepson said.

The Humane Society has temporarily moved its animal medical wing to its former spay and neuter center, which had been closed due to staff shortages. Other adjustments the Humane Society has made include closing the public restrooms — a portable toilet is situated outside — and moving the adoptions desk to another part of the customer service area.

Although the Humane Society is under its animal capacity limit, Gepson said space is limited particularly in the dog section. As of Tuesday, Gepson said the Humane Society has 112 dogs and 24 cats up for adoption.

“Before this flood happened, we were housing dogs in kennels that we usually wouldn’t put them in,” he said, adding some dogs were being held in animal medical clinic kennels despite being fully healed. “Now that those kennels are out of commission, we’re just kind of in a tight spot.”

The flood’s crest was only about two inches, Gepson said. He added it took a bit of time to turn the water off. Staff members used squeegees to push the floodwater outside through a nearby exterior door.

“The water was clearly dirty. It wasn’t wastewater though,” he said. “When the water finally left, there was like sand and mud left behind.”

Anyone who wishes to help can do so by donating towels and money. The staff used all towels in their possession to clean up. Gepson said a lot of the towels are “beyond saving now.” He added that money will help cover expenses not likely to be covered by insurance.

“We ultimately don’t know how much insurance will end up covering for this. Regardless, there are going to be some expenses that will crop up,” Gepson said.

