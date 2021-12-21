Nebraska Humane Society removes nearly 500 animals from 'unlivable' home

Nebraska Humane Society workers have taken nearly 500 animals from a Papillion home where living conditions were described as squalid.

Officers served a search warrant at the home southeast of Papillion-La Vista High School on Monday after receiving an anonymous tip, said Steve Glandt, vice president of field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society. Officers removed about 250 exotic birds, rabbits, ferrets, chinchillas, guinea pigs, snakes and lizards. Another nearly 250 were removed Tuesday.

"When we got in the house, we realized that it was unlivable and that we had a very significant number of animals to be rescued," Glandt said. "The animals will be taken to the Humane Society to be evaluated, and that's going to take several days."

Animal remains also were found in the home, Glandt said. A man lives in the house, he said.

"We will refer (the case) to the county attorney and city prosecutor," Glandt said. "We'll also have to determine if the animals can be housed at the Nebraska Humane Society or elsewhere."

