Nebraska Humane Society reopens to the public, shows off $14.1 million renovation

Griffith said she was blown away when she walked into the newly renovated space.

She had her eye on a couple of cats on the Humane Society's website. But by the time she got there, both had been adopted.

Little Oakley, who looked just like the cats she had been eyeing, ran up and climbed onto her lap in one of the cat adoption rooms.

Small animals were moved to their own rooms near the front of the lobby. A trio of pigeons perched in a room that featured natural light. Guinea pigs and bunnies are housed in nearby rooms.

Some cats are housed in "condos," which are similar to the previous kennels but taller. Other cats may find homes in "villages," which resemble semi-private rooms and feature perches. Remaining cat rooms are able to house groups of cats.

The rooms allow potential adopters to meet cats on their turf, Wiese said. Previously, cats were taken out of their kennels and brought into a meeting room.

Dogs are now grouped according to size and temperament. Renovated kennels are more of a rectangular shape, as opposed to a longer, run-type space. The shape of the room helps to discourage pacing, which can raise stress. Noise reduction helps to reduce stress.