Nebraska Humane Society reopens to the public, shows off $14.1 million renovation

The mewling was coming from inside a box Taylor Griffith carried across the newly renovated lobby of the Nebraska Humane Society headquarters.
The Humane Society's building, near 90th and Fort Streets, reopened to the public Thursday. And Griffith was one of many who browsed — and a few who adopted — four-legged friends.
During the pandemic, potential adopters had to make appointments to see specific animals. They couldn't just walk into the building.
A few minutes before noon, the building's parking lot and lobby were bustling with potential adopters.
The Humane Society headquarters underwent a $14.1 million renovation. Renovations to the adoption area, now named the Judy Varner Adoption and Education Center, started in 2018 and were completed during the pandemic. The project was funded entirely by private donations.
Changes made to the space are designed to better showcase adoptable pets while also making animals more comfortable and less stressed, spokeswoman Pam Wiese said.
"The whole idea is to house them more comfortably — for their own good — but hopefully they will showcase themselves better to the public, and then we can make better matches and hopefully get some of these guys out more quickly," Wiese said.
Griffith, who lives in Papillion, adopted 9-week-old Oakley. Griffith took the gray kitten out of the box to introduce him to a reporter. He nuzzled Griffith's neck before climbing onto her back.
Griffith said she was blown away when she walked into the newly renovated space.
She had her eye on a couple of cats on the Humane Society's website. But by the time she got there, both had been adopted.
Little Oakley, who looked just like the cats she had been eyeing, ran up and climbed onto her lap in one of the cat adoption rooms.
Small animals were moved to their own rooms near the front of the lobby. A trio of pigeons perched in a room that featured natural light. Guinea pigs and bunnies are housed in nearby rooms.
Some cats are housed in "condos," which are similar to the previous kennels but taller. Other cats may find homes in "villages," which resemble semi-private rooms and feature perches. Remaining cat rooms are able to house groups of cats.
The rooms allow potential adopters to meet cats on their turf, Wiese said. Previously, cats were taken out of their kennels and brought into a meeting room.
Dogs are now grouped according to size and temperament. Renovated kennels are more of a rectangular shape, as opposed to a longer, run-type space. The shape of the room helps to discourage pacing, which can raise stress. Noise reduction helps to reduce stress.
Sniff holes and grates are placed at the bottom of the kennels to keep dogs from jumping. New turf was installed in the dog yard.
Windows of the cat and dog rooms feature a stippled pattern that allows potential adopters to see in but helps to reduce animals' stress.
Touchscreen stations are scattered around the facility. They allow potential adopters to look at the Humane Society website and browse available pets or learn about the adoption process.
On Thursday, Lisa Sexton of Omaha adopted 2-year-old Gemma, an Old English bulldog mix. Gemma, whose tongue dangled out of her mouth, was eager to greet passersby. The dog is friendly and loving, Sexton said.
As they headed to the door, Sexton asked Gemma, "Are you ready to go home?"
