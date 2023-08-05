The Nebraska Humane Society made it easier Saturday for potential adopters to envision shelter dogs outside the kennel.

The group held a “Bark to School Luau” where potential adopters could watch dogs interact in play groups and take advantage of waived adoption fees for certain breeds.

In a fenced area behind the Humane Society's building, volunteers led playgroups of adoptable dogs to try to show off the dogs’ personalities. Some of the calmer dogs slowly mingled around, while more energetic dogs ran around the space and wrestled with playmates.

Some dogs also jumped into the small pools set up in the area to help cool off.

“When people see a dog outside of a kennel, you can get more of a sense of what that dog is really like,” Humane Society spokeswoman Pam Weise said.

The Humane Society also opened up some of its kennels that are usually closed off from the public to allow people to get a closer look at the dogs that are housed there, Weise said.

Through the Big Heads Big Hearts Program that started July 12, adoption fees are currently covered by sponsors for anyone who adopts an adult bully or a bully mix. Those adopting through the program will have to pay only licensing costs and a $5 transfer fee, Wiese said.

At Saturday’s event, some adoptees were also able to grab a free treat from Kona Ice, which was stationed in front of the building.

The event was all about making adoptions as easy as possible, as the Humane Society remains short on space.

“Every kennel is gold right now,” Weise said.

A burst pipe that led to flooding in the Humane Society’s medical and customer service areas a few weeks ago further impacted the group's already-limited space.

The area that was damaged by the flood remained curtained off and services that were happening in that portion of the building have been temporarily moved elsewhere.

“We’ve been playing a big game of Tetris,” Weise said.

Some of the shelter’s foster dogs were also on site on Saturday. Those dogs are up for adoption but currently live with a foster parent.

One of the foster dogs on site was Queen, a six-year-old German shepherd. Queen’s foster parent Tami Hammerstrom said she thinks it’s helpful for potential adopters to see dogs in a more natural environment and, in the case of foster dogs, to be able to talk to foster parents about what the dog is like.

“It gives people a chance to see them more up close and see them outside of the kennel,” she said.

Hammerstrom said her advice to anyone adopting shelter dogs is to give them time to adjust to their new home.

“You just have to give them a chance,” she said.

