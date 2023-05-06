Beginning this month, the Nebraska Humane Society will close their overnight drop-off kennels. Humane Society officials the the move comes after "extensive research and at the advice of national animal organizations" including Best Friends Animal Society, the ASPCA, and the Association of Shelter Veterinarians.

Many shelters nationwide have closed their night drop boxes because the practice is not in the best interest of the animals who occupy them, the Humane Society said in a press release, which pointed out some of the problems found with the practice:

• Often fragile, sick and injured animals are left, delaying life-saving care and pain intervention and adding to their suffering.

• Without timely isolation, sick animals can create health risks and infectious disease exposure for other animals.

• Many people drop off animals anonymously, without any paperwork at all. But background information including behavioral information and medical history is crucial to effectively work with and ultimately find positive placement for animals.

• Without face-to-face interaction, there is no counseling with pet owners, so shelters can’t offer other resources (pet food pantry, training classes, supplies, limited financial help etc.) that may help owners avoid unnecessary surrenders.

• Knowing where and when a pet was found can be critical in reuniting a pet with his/her family.

The ASV advises that for these reasons and others, unmonitored intake is unacceptable, the press release stated.

"NHS will continue to provide the same services to homeless animals, the process will simply look a little different," the release stated.

The Humane Society will now instead offer:

• Managed intake and surrender counseling at the shelter seven days a week. This allows the Humane Society to offer resources and/or get key information about the pet’s medical and behavior history, allowing better placement should the pet need to be surrendered.

• Opportunities for the owner to place the pet themselves through “Home to Home” and other rehoming options, alleviating stress on the animal and giving the owner the chance to meet and talk directly with new owners.

The Humane Society will continue its partnerships with 24-hour vet clinics, along with staff and overnight dispatch services, to offer a resource for pets who need urgent attention after hours, the release stated.

