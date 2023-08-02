With kennel space limited due to flooding damage, the Nebraska Humane Society hopes to make it as easy as possible for Omahans to adopt a new furry friend at an event on Saturday.

At the “Bark to School Luau” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, potential adopters will be able to see dogs interact in play groups and take advantage of waived adoption fees for certain dogs.

Through the Big Heads Big Hearts Program that started July 12, adoption fees are currently covered by sponsors for anyone who adopts an adult bully or bully mix. Those adopting through the program will only have to pay to licensing costs and a $5 transfer fee, according to Pam Wiese, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society.

Those adopting an adult bully or bully mix will also score a treat from Kona Ice, who will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Humane Society will also run play groups from 10 a.m. until noon so people can see how dogs interact with others. Play groups are a way to show off a dog’s personality in ways that might not be evident when they’re in a kennel, Weise said.

“Showcasing them outside of the kennel often times is really helpful in showing people how they’re going to interact in a normal environment,” Weise said.

Some of the Humane Society’s foster dogs will also be on site for potential adopters to meet, according to a press release.

Saturday's event comes after a burst pipe led to flooding in the Humane Society’s medical and customer service areas on July 21.

While the water has been cleaned up, the damage to the building is currently being evaluated and there are potential structural issues, Wiese said.

Water to the back of the building where the animals are housed is functional, but water to the front of the building is still shut off, Wiese said. The Humane Society’s public bathrooms remain closed but there is a portable toilet set up outside.

Because of the flood impacting the Humane Society’s already limited space, the Humane Society is not accepting surrendered animals except in emergency cases until further notice, Weise said.

The Humane Society is asking people to look into alternatives for surrendering animals like its Home to Home program. A list of programs is available on the Humane Society's website at nehumanesociety.org/community-services/surrendering-a-pet/.

With the Humane Society tight on space, getting animals adopted is as important as ever, Weise said.

“Now is a great time to adopt because it can really help,” she said. “You’re saving the life of the animal you take and the one who can take its kennel.”

