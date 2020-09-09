Nebraska Humane Society wrongly seized animals, Omaha rescue says

The Nebraska Humane Society has seized nine animals from Scatter Joy Acres, bringing into the open a simmering fight between two local animal welfare organizations over the use of therapy animals.

The latest disagreement: Does Scatter Joy need a permit from the humane society to house its nondomesticated animals — the type one might see in a zoo? Scatter Joy says no; the humane society says yes. The permit carries with it monthly inspections by the humane society and requirements for enclosures similar to those at zoos.

The case is headed to court on Oct. 6.

Tim Heller, board member for Scatter Joy, said the nonprofit has other permits — it is a licensed animal exhibitor under state law, has a captive wildlife permit from the state and has a federal Class “C” Exhibitor permit. It undergoes regular inspections by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he said. A provision within Omaha ordinances exempts Scatter Joy from a humane society permit, he said.

Steve Glandt, vice president of field operations for the humane society, said he’s confident the humane society is right.

“They’re hanging their hat on other licenses that they have, but at the end of the day, we have to follow the city ordinance,” Glandt said.