Nebraska Humane Society's Walk for the Animals returns after going virtual in 2020

Expect to see pets of all types, shapes and sizes on parade Sunday as the Nebraska Humane Society's "Marge Durham Walk for the Animals" fundraiser returns to live action at 89th and Fort Streets.

"In 2020, we held the walk as a virtual event and encouraged people to get out and about with their pets," Nebraska Humane Society spokeswoman Pam Wiese said. "We challenged people to go to different parks and rec areas and photograph their pets at those locations. But we are much more excited to see folks and their pets again."

The free event starts at 10 a.m. and is the shelter's biggest annual fundraiser with a goal of $300,000, Wiese said. It takes place in the field just east of the shelter's main building and includes a 5k run at 11 a.m. and a 1-mile walk at 12:15 p.m.

"You simply sign up, ask for a bit of support and you've done your part," Wiese said. "All those individual donations add up. The goal is $300,000, and we are almost there."

While the event is mainly a showcase for dogs, don't be surprised if you see miniature horses, exotic birds or potbellied pigs roaming the grounds. In 2019, Danielle Roll of Gretna and her fainting goat, Laura, participated in the 1-mile walk.