Nebraska, Iowa officers mobilizing to stop drunken drivers over Labor Day weekend

Nebraska and Iowa residents hitting the road for Labor Day weekend fun should remember that law enforcement agencies are on high alert for drunken drivers.

Nebraska and Iowa State Patrol troopers, county sheriff's deputies and police officers in both states will be working overtime through Monday as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 15 impaired drivers during the first weekend of the annual two-week campaign.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for everyone on the road,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer driving season winds down, we urge all motorists to drive safely and always drive sober.”

The patrol's additional overtime is made possible, in part, by a $26,550 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.

So far in 2022, Nebraska's troopers have made nearly 600 arrests for driving under the influence, Bolduc said.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported that seven fatalities occurred over the 2021 Labor Day holiday period. This year, Iowa law enforcement agencies began adding extra officers on patrol starting Aug. 19.

"Even if you plan to have only one (drink), designate a sober driver or use a ride service to get home safely," said Amanda Wood, the program administrator for the Governor's Safety Bureau. "If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement. Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely."

Drivers in Nebraska and Iowa who have no other options can access AAA's Tow to Go program from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. AAA members and nonmembers alike can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

When called, a tow truck will transport the impaired driver and the vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

The cost of fueling up for the Labor Day weekend is much lower than it was around Memorial Day, when an average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $4.11, according to AAA. Wednesday's average per-gallon price in Nebraska was $3.62. Some Omaha locations were charging nearly 40 cents per gallon less than that.

In Iowa on Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.51. That compares with $4.76 on June 15, according to AAA Iowa. Nebraska's highest average price was $4.79 on June 17.