Nebraska law still allows abortion up to 20 weeks, but eyes will be on legislature

The Supreme Court's ruling overturning of Roe v. Wade leaves the legal status of abortion up to states, which have adopted a patchwork of laws that now will determine the access Americans have to abortion.

Under Nebraska law, abortion remains legal up to 20 weeks after fertilization. Abortion also remains legal in Iowa, Colorado and Minnesota.

A so-called trigger bill that would have banned all abortions in Nebraska if the high court overturned Roe v. Wade died in the Legislature this spring. But now all eyes are on Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to see whether he calls a special legislative session to revive that bill — Legislative Bill 933 — or something like it.

Several states in the region already are among 13 nationwide that have adopted trigger bills banning abortion now that the court has struck down the landmark 1973 decision, namely South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Missouri.

South Dakota's ban took effect immediately. Planned Parenthood North Central States, which includes Nebraska and Iowa, paused abortion appointments in that state last week and will not resume them, officials said Friday.

Oklahoma has banned abortion outright, in addition to having a trigger ban in place. Abortion remains legal in Kansas, but voters will decide in an August referendum whether to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution. Approval would allow the Kansas Legislature to pass laws that restrict or ban the procedure.

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said Friday that the ruling means that access to abortion now will depend on the state in which a woman resides. The organization covers Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

"It is fair to say an abortion ban is not a ban for all people," she said. "It’s only a ban for certain people who are unable to travel."

Dr. Sarah Traxler, the Minnesota-based organization's chief medical officer, said its leaders have been working to increase access to abortion in states where it remains legal.

"We believe we'll have an influx of patients in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota," she said.

The organization has been working to bring in and train more physicians in all three states to meet the anticipated increase in demand, she said. The group also has hired more patient navigators to support patients as they travel to get care.

In Minnesota, it has launched a direct-to-consumer mifepristone, or abortion pill, program for Minnesota residents. It also has increased capacity at its telemedicine abortion sites. Telemedicine abortion is not allowed in Nebraska.

The organization also has been training clinicians on miscarriage management, Traxler said, because it already is seeing an increase in the number of patients who come to its clinics seeking such care. She noted that there are many situations in which abortion is life-saving care, including in patients with cancer who can't get treatment because they are pregnant, those who have had their water break early and developed dangerous infections and in moms with pre-eclampsia suffering seizures and the threat of stroke.

She said the organization's Sioux Falls, South Dakota, health center remains open for birth control, STD testing, gender-affirming hormone therapy and other sexual and reproductive health care needs.

In Nebraska, the overturning of Roe also has raised concerns among health care providers, patients and families about what laws might follow.

LB 933 would have made it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, starting at fertilization. The woman undergoing an abortion could not be charged. The measure would not have provided exemptions, including for rape or incest, but would have allowed licensed physicians charged under the law to use as a defense that the abortion was necessary to prevent the woman’s death or serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.

Dr. Maureen Boyle, an obstetrician/gynecologist with Methodist Health System, said doctors are concerned such provisions could tie their hands when it comes to providing the safest and best care for women as laid out in guidelines from their professional boards.

"This really is not a pro-life or pro-choice issue," she said. "It's really about taking care of women in any and all circumstances they may find themselves in."

Fertility specialists, as well as patients and family members, have raised concerns that the passage of such laws could prevent fertility treatments. A Facebook group called Save IVF Nebraska created to advocate for continued access to fertility treatments in the state had 969 members on Friday.

A group of physicians concerned about the provisions in LB 933 recently formed the Campaign for a Healthy Nebraska group to provide information about such issues. "We feel as physicians that the public needs to get germane and relevant information from the source," said Dr. Stephanie Gustin, medical director of the Heartland Center for Reproductive Medicine in Omaha.

Proponents of LB 933 have said the measure is not intended to apply to in vitro fertilization or to treatments for women who suffer miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies, the potentially life-threatening situation in which a fetus begins to develop outside the uterus.

But an ACLU of Nebraska attorney has noted that the language in a law, not the intent, is what matters.

