Nebraska lawmakers officially recognize survivors, descendants of Genoa Indian School

The resolution also officially acknowledges the physical and emotional abuse students were subjected to at the school.

In drafting the resolution, Pansing Brooks said she felt it was important to tell the story of the Genoa Indian School.

When discussing the resolution with senators before it was introduced, Pansing Brooks said many had never heard of the boarding school.

"I think it's important we understand the trauma First Peoples went through," Pansing Brooks said. "These children were taken away from their communities, often involuntarily. As a mother I can't imagine my children being ripped from my arms."

Nebraska researchers believe that all who attended the Genoa school are now deceased. But a local and national push to understand the full scope of the U.S. Indian Boarding Schools that were built across the country in the late 19th and early 20th centuries has brought new attention to their stories.