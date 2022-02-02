Nebraska lawmakers officially recognize survivors, descendants of Genoa Indian School

State lawmakers on Monday officially recognized the survivors and descendants of Nebraska's federal Indian Boarding School.
Introduced by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the resolution approved by the Legislature acknowledges survivors of the school, their descendants and impacted communities, and it establishes Feb. 20 as an annual day of remembrance.
The recognition comes nearly 88 years after the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School closed. Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, said the measure is "one more step in the process of remembrance, understanding and now healing."
“I am deeply grateful to Sen. Pansing Brooks and all the co-sponsors for introducing this resolution," gaiashkibos said. "We have finally reached our day of reckoning in confronting this dark, hidden history."
The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the Genoa school operated from 1884 to 1934. It was one of the largest in a system of 25 federal Indian boarding schools. At its peak in 1932, the school’s 640-acre campus housed 599 students, who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old and came from more than 40 tribes.
The resolution also officially acknowledges the physical and emotional abuse students were subjected to at the school.
In drafting the resolution, Pansing Brooks said she felt it was important to tell the story of the Genoa Indian School.
When discussing the resolution with senators before it was introduced, Pansing Brooks said many had never heard of the boarding school.
"I think it's important we understand the trauma First Peoples went through," Pansing Brooks said. "These children were taken away from their communities, often involuntarily. As a mother I can't imagine my children being ripped from my arms."
Nebraska researchers believe that all who attended the Genoa school are now deceased. But a local and national push to understand the full scope of the U.S. Indian Boarding Schools that were built across the country in the late 19th and early 20th centuries has brought new attention to their stories.
A massive effort by a group of Nebraska researchers has uncovered 86 names of children who died at the school. The true count of students who died there is likely much higher. The World-Herald previously reported that 102 possible names had been discovered by groups of researchers. After rooting out duplicated names, researchers with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have confirmed 86.
A corresponding effort is underway to find the school's lost cemetery. That search is led by the Nebraska State Archeology Office and gaiashkibos, a citizen of the Ponca Tribe whose mother attended the school.
"After so many years, through the efforts of many, this story, the whole story, has been brought into the light," gaiashkibos said. "Our lost children can now be remembered and hopefully found."
