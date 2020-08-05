Nebraska Liquor Commission denies license application for Reign Lounge

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission unanimously denied a license for troubled Florence bar Reign Lounge on Tuesday.

Neighbors had complained that the bar, at 8919 N. 30th St., attracted unruly crowds, weekend brawls and, sometimes, gunfire.

Owner James Overton had said that he took steps to address the problems by adding security and blocking off private areas where patrons would sometimes improperly park.

However, the Omaha City Council in February unanimously voted against recommending a new liquor license to the State Liquor Commission.

Overton had to reapply for a new license after residents brought up the problems at public meetings. The council had given Overton five months last year to address the issues, but they decided the steps he took weren't enough.

From October to February, Omaha police spent about 200 hours on calls related to Reign, Lt. Nick Muller had said.

In September, a brawl ended with shots fired in the middle of North 30th Street. In January 2018, Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore was fatally shot just outside the bar.